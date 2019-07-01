Water Projects Rot Away In States Despite Huge Investments

BY our correspondents

Amidst huge investments in the water sector, Nigerians in most states of the federation have continued to depend on local vendors and natural sources to meet their daily need of the essential commodity.

A special investigation conducted by LEADERSHIP showed that most states have not been able to provide portable water for up to 70 per cent of its total population.

Even the state capitals, where the situation is expected to be better, residents provide their own means of domestic water through construction of boreholes, wells and reliance on water vendors, whose sources of the essential commodity are questionable.

More disturbing is the high rate of abandoned water projects, especially dams, treatment plants, broken and dry pipes which criss-cross the states and, moribund storage facilities.

Residents, who narrated their plight to LEADERSHIP, declared the water sector as one of the most corrupt public agencies in the country.

They accused the state governments of budgeting huge funds yearly for water projects without executing them as well as accounting for the funds so allocated. They lamented that the only sector which would have benefitted the ordinary citizens was the most neglected by second tier of government.

On their part, the state officials have attributed their inability to adequately provide water for the residents on their failure to pay water bills.

In their counter arguments, the citizens said that their attitude was due the irregular supply of water by the agencies involved. They claimed that the pipes are dry in most parts of the year and questioned the rationale for pay for a product you cannot use.

They added that the supply of the product is often seasonal, stressing that the situation often improves during the raining season and become worse when the rains are off.

In Kaduna State, although the Water Corporation formerly known as Water Board in its bid to accelerate its reform in the water sector under the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai embarked on steps since 2015 to address the lingering water challenges in the state, suburbs in the metropolis such as Television, Goningora, Rimi, Rigachikun, Kudenda, Rigasa and the rural areas have continued to live without potable water.

One of the water consumers in Television, James Akpa, told LEADERSHIP that “we have a very serious water challenge here, especially during dry season. Some get their water from boreholes. But during the rainy season the water board supplies it to us. In some parts of Television and Yelwa, they have constant water supply especially in the morning hours.”

In Barnawa suburb, Godwin Eze, said that they get water from alternative sources.

He said: “The water we get here is used for cooking, bathing and washing of clothes. In terms of drinking, we go for packaged (sachet) water”

An official of the Kaduna State Water Corporation said that a lot of work is ongoing across the state’s water treatment plants. “Many of our equipment are too old and that is why the government embarked on the reform of the water sector. The population keeps growing, we need to expand the facilities and that is what Governor el-Rufai is doing now.”

In 2017, the el-Rufai administration commissioned 150 million litres per day water treatment plant of the Zaria Water Project, one of several components of the Zaria Water Supply and Sanitation Project, financed by the state government to meet the increasing demand for water supply in one of the zones in the state.

Water supply to Zaria and its environs has been from two water works with a combined capacity of 60 million litres per day (mld). The Zaria Old Water Works built in 1939 has an installed capacity of 10mld and is currently not working due to a failed weir while the Zaria ‘New’ Water Works which was built in 1975 with an installed capacity of 50mld currently operates below capacity because of persistent power outages and ageing equipment”

The present water demand for Zaria and its environs is estimated at 140mld, which cannot be met by the two existing water treatment plants. Future water demand of the town by year 2025 is put at over 220mld, while the present service coverage is less than 40 per cent of the population.

The construction of the new 150mld Zaria water treatment plant was awarded on 23rd September, 2008 for N15.711 billion, which was revised to N24.697 billion due to increase in the scope of work, delay in execution arising from design changes, late provision of construction drawings and exchange rate fluctuations.

Protest In Plateau Over Privatisation Of Water Supply

In Plateau State, the government in the past four years has sunk huge resources into water projects, yet there are still areas within Jos-Bukuru and some local governments without drinkable water.

To this end, the state has budgeted over N12 billion for the water board in the last four years, an average of N3billion per year. This however has not addressed the situation was constant water supply remains elusive to the people.

At a recent town hall meeting to protest the privitisation of water in the state , Mr. Steve Aluko, lamented the lack of water in Jenta, Tudun Wada, Kabong, Mista Ali, Rukuba Road, Rikkos , Agwan Rukuba, and Bauchi Road.

According to him, the people living in these areas suffer a lot of hardship because they cannot access water from the water board.

Also, Mrs. Dorcas John of Bukuru Low-cost Housing Estate and Ibrahim Audu from Rantya Low-cost Estate, said that there are times they live for a month without water running in their taps.

She said that the residents depend on water tankers, boreholes and rain water for their daily chores.

One Isah Ademu of Rikkos claimed that his area had been neglected by the water board, stressing that he could not recollect the last time water flown in taps in Rikkos.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong has signed the state water sector bill into law, an action the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), civil society organisations (CSOs) and other grassroots groups have rejected. The controversial law privatizes the water sector.

In Ekiti State, the situation is not entirely different, as the budget for the water board has been on the rise without commensurate services.

Niger Govt Adopts Public-Private Partnership Deal

The Niger State Water Board has received more attention from the present administration of Abubakar Sani Bello.

In the past four years, N19 billion has been budgeted for water supply in the major cities of Minna, Bida, Kontagora, and plans are under way through Public Private Partnership to spend N6 billion on Suleja waterworks to meet the increasing population.

From the budgets passed by the House of Assembly, an average of N3billion was allocated to the sector from 2015 to 2018. In 2019, the sum of N3.752billion represents the normal budgetary provision while N7.625billion is being sought through partnerships.

The government plans to rehabilitate and expand water schemes across the state summing up to over N10 billion.

New pipes have been purchased and installed to improve reticulation. For several years, pipe borne water was not supplied to Bida and Kontagora until the present administration came installed new pipes in the two towns

Notwithstanding the huge expenditures, some residents still complained of poor water supply, For instance, in Tunga area of Minna, the state capital, residents get at least water supply thrice per week but in Bosso and Maitumbi area of Minna, water supply remains a problem.

Nasarawa Water Board Grounded

In Nasarawa State, the head office of the once busy state Water Board along Shendam Road in Lafia, looks deserted, with little or no activity going on.

None of the management staff was on seat when LEADERSHIP visited as they were reported to have gone to the Government House, Lafia, for ministerial briefing with the governor.

Findings at the water board headquarters showed that there was no water supply in the whole of the state in the last four months.

According to a source, the situation was due to the non-allocation of overhead costs to the board in the last eight years.

He said that the board could not function well as the customers were reluctant in paying their bills.

The official told said that the board has 13 water schemes in Lafia, Obi, Doma, Keana, Wamba, Mada, Nasarawa (new/old), Nasarawa Eggon (new/old), Daddere, Awe and Toto.

He said that of the 13 water projects in the state, only six are functional, adding that they are Lafia, Doma, Mada, Nasarawa, Wamba and Keana.

It was gathered that the annual budget by the board for chemicals is N120 million, while that of diesel is N150 million.

Sadly, the board has not received its total budget for one year in the last eight years during the last administration and that has grossly affected its operations.

Scarcity Persists In Ekiti Amidst Rising Budget

In 2016, the Ekiti State government budgeted N67.044billion with the sum of N42.109billion earmarked for the recurrent expenditure and N24.935billion dedicated to the capital expenditure.

Of the N13.863billion allocated to infrastructural development, N501million was voted for the state water corporation for project execution in the year.

The state House of Assembly passed a budget of N94.456billion after the initial N93.456billion was proposed for 2017. The appropriation bill was made up of the sum of N55.028billion and N39.42billion for recurrent and capital expenditures respectively.

The then state government budgeted the sum of N1billion from the N17.168billion allocated to infrastructure for the provision of water in the year.

The analysis of the budget showed that the funds were to be expended on the rehabilitation, sustainability and maintenance of water schemes in the state, Ero Dam Water Supply Project and Rural Water Supply.

For 2018 fiscal year, a budget size of N98.611billion was proposed by the government. The sum of N66.442billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N32. 079billion was projected for capital expenditure, of which N14.590billion was dedicated to the infrastructure where the water provision belongs.

The 2018 budget was later reviewed upward to N108.538billion about 10 per cent increase which amounted to N9.926billion.

In the 2019 budget of N129.924billion, only N600million was earmarked for the provision of water in the.

A source closed to the state water corporation said most equipment at the state water works located at Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti are not running optimally because they are obsolete.

Some residents in the state capital said that water supply was regular but a chunk of the people in other cities and town, said that the commodity was very scarce.

For Mr. Ojo Ariyo who lives at Irona area of the town, it was about three years ago that he saw pipe borne water running in his area.

He said. “About nine or eight years ago, the water pipes were constructed by the government across the state. We enjoyed the supply for some time. I heard on the news that the present government has started another water project, we appeal to them to extend it to this area and several other parts of Ado Ekiti.”

All Taps Dry In Cross River

Despite the N3.587billion approved by Cross River State government to tackle the water crisis across the three senatorial districts in the last five years, portable water has remained as a mirage.

At present, no household in Calabar, the state capital has access to good drinking water supplied by the water board.

In fact, all the residents in the 18 councils of the state including those in Calabar metropolis have been facing water scarcity in the last two years.

Even the water board has not function effectively, which has paved way for private companies to take over water generation and distribution to homes.

Mr. John Obi, who resides in Calabar metropolis, said that with water scarcity, life has been unbearable as his entire household buys water for borehole owners. He accused the management of water board of failing to live up to expectation.

The production manager of the water board, Mr Samuel Onoyom, said that the agency was trying to fix broken pipes in Calabar South local government area of the metropolis.

Onoyom added the board’s facilities were undergoing rehabilitation so that water supply can be reactivated before the end of July.

Potable Water Supply Remains Major Challenge In Delta

For Delta State, the provision of potable water has remained a major problem even though it is among the key projects of the state government.

Major cities such as Warri, Asaba, Okwuashi-Uku, Agbor, Ughelli, and Sapele which used to have pipe borne water no longer have access to it.

Though the Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is working tirelessly to reverse the trend by ensuring that all water facilities are working well, the essential commodity is now left to the residents to source for. The residents now dig boreholes to connect water to their homes, while others who do not have the resources to do so, resort to fetching water from streams despite the environmental and health implications.

There is no town in the state where public water supply runs to the homes of residents, except boreholes built in some communities through government intervention agencies and foreign donors.

However, the Okowa administration has decided to resuscitate all the moribund water projects across the state, with a view at providing clean and potable water to Deltans.

As a prelude to achieving the goal, the Delta State Water and Sanitation Executive Bill has been presented to the House of Assembly, which has passed second reading. It seeks to domesticate the relevant provisions of the National Water and Sanitation Policy/Law and establish a holistic platform for the coordination of the implementation of water projects.

Empty Pipes As Rivers Unbundles Water Board

To end the water crisis in Rivers State, the state government has unbundled the water board into the Port Harcourt Water Corporation (PHWC) and the Rivers State Small Town Water Supply Agency (RSSTWSA).

The PHWC will provide water and sanitation services for the residents of Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas only.

However, despite the over N8.860 billion that has been budgeted for the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development in the past four years, there is no trace of pipe borne water in the whole of Port Harcourt.

When LEADERSHIP visited the waterworks facilities located along Bernard Carr Street, Rumuola and Rumueme, all in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government area, they look outdated and non-functional.

The two local government areas currently have a population of about 1.3 million, which is rapidly increasing, and expected to reach four million by 2040.

However, the residents of the two local government areas, like all parts of the state, do not benefit from any water services of acceptable quantity, quality or reliability standards, as the water system is considered to be largely non- functional.

As a result, the population obtains water from a combination of private boreholes and shallow wells directly in their household or bought through intermediate vendors and water sachets, with varying quality, costs and availability.

A resident of Old Port Harcourt Township, Alapakabia Tobin, who expressed worry over the non-functionality of the waterworks, said the last time residents of the area had potable water was during the administration of former Governor Peter Odili.

Odili was governor of Rivers State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.

Tobin said: “After former governor Peter Odili’s administration, no successive government has been able to provide us with potable drinking water.

Kwara Water Supply Problem Lingers

In the last four years, residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital have no option but to contend with near zero water supply from the water board.

The problem of water supply to Ilorin, especially the inter-land was not due to non-availability of water dams but replacement of obsolete pipes and the expansion of others to meet the need of the growing city.

The administration of former Governor Bukola Saraki – started the Ilorin water reticulation project but could not complete it before the expiration of its tenure.

The immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed also continued the water reticulation project where his predecessor stopped, but could not also brought it into fruition throughout his eight years’ rule.

It was learnt that about N6 billion had been committed to the water project.

However, the inauguration of the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has rekindled the hope for the completion of the project.

AbdulRazaq’s first major policy statement after assuming office was on water supply to Ilorin metropolis.

He directed the Ministry of Water Resources to deliver constant water supply to specific areas of Ilorin, the state capital, within 100 days.

He also asked the ministry and affected consultants to deliver water to every part of the state by getting all the dams working, pledging to give them the necessary support.

AbdulRazaq gave the charge during his visits to Agba Dam, Asa Dam Water Works and Western Reservoir (Adewole) where he lamented that no part of the state gets constant water supply despite the over N6billion sunk into the water reticulation project.

A’Ibom Residents Depend On Wells, Boreholes, Streams For Water

In Akwa Ibom, there are two statutory bodies involved in water supply: Akwa Ibom State Water Company Limited and Akwa Ibom State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

Apart from these two statutory bodies, the federal government, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Exxon Mobil, and other foreign bodies are involved in rural water supply.

Despite these, many residents trek several kilometres daily in search of water while others depend on polluted water from ponds, streams, rainwater and floods for domestic use, thereby increasing the health hazards.

In Uyo, the state capital, over 70% of the population rely on water from boreholes and rain harvesting.

A cursory look at the pathetic situation revealed some of the reasons for this deterioration as poor policy formulation, inadequate investment in infrastructure and maintenance, lapses in pipe distribution networks and poor power supply.

After 18 years of the establishment of Akwa Ibom State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (AKRUWATSAN), coupled with the huge state government expenditure on the provision of water in the rural areas, the situation does not seem to improve, Chief Julius Okon of Etafia village told our correspondent

“With over N3.5 billion budgeted for rural development in both 2017/ 2018 which include provision of drinkable water for the people across the state, not much has been achieved,’’ he said.

Poor Water Supply Hurts Bauchi

The Bauchi State Water board was established with the mandate of providing potable drinking water in the state. The state spends about N900 million yearly to supply potable water to Bauchi metropolis and its environs. But accessing potable water for domestic use has become a dream for majority of the residents. In some areas the Board’s presence is not felt.

The managing director of Bauchi Water and Sewerage Corporation, Mr. Aminu Aliyu Gital, said that N900 million is being spent annually by the state government to supply potable water to residents of Bauchi metropolis and its environs.

A resident of the State Low Cost Estate, Ibrahim Dahiru, said that the board supplies them water twice a week.

Another resident, Tahir Babale, who lives in Kofar Gombe said that water is supplied the area on a daily basis.

But others like Peter Benson in Yelwa axis of Bauchi said that they get water only from boreholes and wells.

Babatunde Michael of Tudun Yerima said that they get supply of the commodity twice a week.

No Potable Anywhere In Benue, Say Residents

In Benue State, most residents lamented the inability of the water board to supply them water for at least once a week.

LEADERSHIP gathered that all the major towns of Gboko, Otukpo, Kastina-Ala as well as Makurdi, the state capital don’t have access to pipe borne water.

A resident of Gboko Central, Mson Denen, said that since 1999, the town has not enjoyed pipe borne water supply.

“We in Gboko are getting our water from wells and vendors because here most houses are old and there are no boreholes. We depend on well water and hawkers to survive.”

Another resident of Otukpo, Inalegwu Onche, said that it is now over 15 years that they have not seen any staff of the water board to even ask what the problem was not to talk of supplying water to the area.

According to him, the people rely on wells and buying of water from hawkers and households that have boreholes.

“The issue of water here is a perennial problem, even when the water board was supplying water to us, it was once in a blue moon and the kind of queue and struggle to get a bucket was another thing because not every resident was connected to the pipes.

Our correspondent who went round Makurdi, the state capital, discovered that even places like Kanshio, Gyado Villa, Judge Quarters, Achusa, Welfare Quarters Demekpe, Adeke among other settlements in the metropolis don’t have pipe borne water.

Efforts to speak with the general manager of the water board proved abortive as he did not return calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone.