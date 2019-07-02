Adopt Technology To Cover All Nigerians, PMB Tells Underwriters

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged insurance companies to adopt technology in a bid to insure uninsured Nigerians in the country.

Speaking at the ongoing 2019 National Insurance Conference in Abuja, yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari said that the fact that insurance penetration in the country is below one per cent presents enormous opportunities for underwriters to deepen insurance penetration through digital technology.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mahmud Isa Dutse, the President urged insurers to imbibe innovation and technology that would deepen insurance penetration faster, thereby, increasing financial inclusion.

Stating that proper adoption of digital technology will allow underwriters provide quality services to their clients, he added that, technology can also make claims payment process and procedure seamless and faster.

He said it is imperative to introduce new innovative products that meet the needs of the masses so that 40 per cent financial inclusive growth is achieved through the insurance industry by year 2020.

While charging underwriters to put in place strategies to control risk of technology, when adopted, he added that, the expectation of the federal government from the insurance industry is to see increased capacity of local insurers to underwrite big risks which would be achieved through the ongoing recapitalisation in the industry.

“Insuretech start-ups are leveraging technology to gain market share. Relative to the size of Nigerian economy and opportunities, insurance companies must recapitalise to increase capacity to write insurance businesses in Oil and Gas, Aviation and Marine sectors of the economy. Traditional insurers must partner with upcoming startups to explore growth opportunities that technology provides,” he said.

Insurance companies, he said, should be responsive to prompt claims settlement, while meeting customers’ need at all times, even as he urged them to extend insurance outreach to low income segment of the country.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, explained that radical reforms has been accentuated by the disruptive impact on the insurance industry of a series of digital innovations in areas, such as, online sales technologies, machine learning, the Internet of Things, advanced analytics and virtual reality, among others.

While these new technologies are already making it easier for customers/policyholders to benefit from superior service and more choice as well as lower prices, he stressed that, there are corresponding challenges, such as; cyber risk and crimes, determination of liability in driverless car accident, emergence of inter-sectoral competitors as well as disruptive social and technological changes.

Therefore, in order to remain relevant and become a critical contributor to the national economy, he urged the insurance industry to consciously be proactive and organised so as to take advantage of the opportunities provided by these disruptive developments while at the same time curbing their corresponding negative impacts.

It is important to note that firms will only benefit from digital technology only if they embrace its potentials along the entire insurance value chain, including, underwriting and claims management, he pointed out.

Earlier, the chairman, Insurance Industry Consultative Council(IICC), Mr. Eddie Efekoha, said the theme for 2019 IICC Conference, which is, Disruption, Innovation and Business Growth, is a fitting subject matter that brings into perspective, the growing influence of technological advancement and lateral thinking in today’s business clime.

cocktail of disruptions provides and to respond to the economic and social challenges we face today, Efekoha, who is also the President, Chartered Insurance institute Of Nigeria(CIIN) called for courageous and comprehensive reforms. These reforms, he said, require the collaborative efforts of governments, businesses and other stakeholders in society in order for the process to be truly successful.