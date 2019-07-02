Connect with us
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles To Battle Cameroon In Round Of 16

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will lock horn with their Cameroon counterparts in the round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The encounter between the two nations was confirmed after Cameroon were held in a goalless draw against the Benin Republic to finish in the second position in Group F behind Ghana on the same points but on goal difference.

The Super Eagles will battle Cameroon on Saturday 5pm Nigerian time

More details later.

