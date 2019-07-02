SPORTS
AGG 2019: Sports Ministry Invites Athletes To Camp
In its bid to ensure Team Nigeria excels at the forthcoming 12th All Africa Games (AAG) in Morocco, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has invited qualified athletes from the national open trials for camping.
After a successful national open trials exercise held across the nation from June 24 to 28, 2019, the Ministry announced that the athletes and their coaches are expected to resume in camp on Friday, July 5, 2019 as training will commence immediately for full preparation for the Games.
During the training, the final selection of athletes that will represent the country at the championship in Morocco would be made and those who could not make it to the finals will depart to their various destinations.
To this end, Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Oyo and Gombe have selected as preferred camps where the athletes would be accommodated for training until the last selection is made for those who will represent the country.
The camp in Gombe will host cyclists, athletes and this is the first time the state will be chosen as a venue due to her geographical topography.
The 12th All African Games will take place from August 24 to September 3, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. This will be the first time that the Games will be hosted by Morocco.
MOST READ
FCTA Urges Residents To Embrace Family Planning
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to embrace family planning...
Docked Ex-Gov Shema’s Reprieve Takes Centre Stage In Katsina
The leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State and former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu...
Nigeria Not Prepared For 4th Industrial Revolution – Obioha
Mimshach Obioha is the executive director of Ventures Platform Foundation, an early stage fund, acceleration, incubating, policy advocacy and entrepreneurship...
Youths Demand 40% Appointments In PMB’s Cabinet
Ahead of the formation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, youths have demanded for 40% representation in the cabinet. This is...
No Respite Yet For APC In Zamfara
UMAR MOHAMMED in this report writes on the crisis bedeviling the now opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State....
Danbatta, NCC And Search For Nigeria’s Zuckerbergs
In his book, 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari pertinently and repeatedly gives us a wakeup call...
Kogi To Enroll Additional 23,440 Cash Transfer Beneficiaries
The Kogi State Office of Social Investment Programme (SIP) said it has commenced the enrollment of additional 23, 440 beneficiaries...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
-
METRO18 hours ago
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
-
NEWS9 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Sen. Ndume Weeps As He Urges IDPs To Return Home
-
NEWS12 hours ago
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
-
AGRICULTURE13 hours ago
Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
BBNaija: Nigerians ‘Shocked’ Over Choice Of Housemates