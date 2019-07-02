AGG 2019: Sports Ministry Invites Athletes To Camp

In its bid to ensure Team Nigeria excels at the forthcoming 12th All Africa Games (AAG) in Morocco, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has invited qualified athletes from the national open trials for camping.

After a successful national open trials exercise held across the nation from June 24 to 28, 2019, the Ministry announced that the athletes and their coaches are expected to resume in camp on Friday, July 5, 2019 as training will commence immediately for full preparation for the Games.

During the training, the final selection of athletes that will represent the country at the championship in Morocco would be made and those who could not make it to the finals will depart to their various destinations.

To this end, Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Oyo and Gombe have selected as preferred camps where the athletes would be accommodated for training until the last selection is made for those who will represent the country.

The camp in Gombe will host cyclists, athletes and this is the first time the state will be chosen as a venue due to her geographical topography.

The 12th All African Games will take place from August 24 to September 3, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. This will be the first time that the Games will be hosted by Morocco.