Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

AGG 2019: Sports Ministry Invites Athletes To Camp

Published

1 min ago

on

In its bid to ensure Team Nigeria excels at the forthcoming 12th All Africa Games (AAG) in Morocco, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has invited qualified athletes from the national open trials for camping.

After a successful national open trials exercise held across the nation from June 24 to 28, 2019, the Ministry announced that the athletes and their coaches are expected to resume in camp on Friday, July 5, 2019 as training will commence immediately for full preparation for the Games.

During the training, the final selection of athletes that will represent the country at the championship in Morocco would be made and those who could not make it to the finals will depart to their various destinations.

To this end, Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Oyo and Gombe have selected as preferred camps where the athletes would be accommodated for training until the last selection is made for those who will represent the country.

The camp in Gombe will host cyclists, athletes and this is the first time the state will be chosen as a venue due to her geographical topography.

The 12th All African Games will take place from August 24 to September 3, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. This will be the first time that the Games will be hosted by Morocco.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

METRO43 mins ago

FCTA Urges Residents To Embrace Family Planning

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to embrace family planning...
POLITICS46 mins ago

Docked Ex-Gov Shema’s Reprieve Takes Centre Stage In Katsina

The leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State and former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY48 mins ago

Nigeria Not Prepared For 4th Industrial Revolution – Obioha

Mimshach Obioha is the executive director of Ventures Platform Foundation, an early stage fund, acceleration, incubating, policy advocacy and entrepreneurship...
POLITICS49 mins ago

Youths Demand 40% Appointments In PMB’s Cabinet

Ahead of the formation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, youths have demanded for 40% representation in the cabinet. This is...
POLITICS49 mins ago

No Respite Yet For APC In Zamfara

UMAR MOHAMMED in this report writes on the crisis bedeviling the now opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State....
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY57 mins ago

Danbatta, NCC And Search For Nigeria’s Zuckerbergs

In his book, 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari pertinently and repeatedly gives us a wakeup call...
NEWS59 mins ago

Kogi To Enroll Additional 23,440 Cash Transfer Beneficiaries

The Kogi State Office of Social Investment Programme (SIP) said it has commenced the enrollment of additional 23, 440 beneficiaries...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: