AIICO Insurance Trains 250 LASU Students
AIICO Insurance Plc’s free Entrepreneurship Development Programme has recorded another milestone as the firm trained and empowered 250 students of the Lagos State University(LASU) on Entrepreneurship development.
The workshop, which was fully sponsored by AIICO Insurance Plc, was aimed at igniting their passion and drive for success in their journey through Entrepreneurship.
AIICO has recently commenced the free Entrepreneurship Development Programme as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR programmes with the goal of empowering Nigerians with the requisite knowledge and skills for success as entrepreneurs.
AIICO Insurance Plc commenced operations in 1963, providing life insurance, health insurance, general insurance, wealth management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.
