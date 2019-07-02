Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

Algeria Parliament President Moad Bouchareb Resigns

Published

1 min ago

on

Parliamentary source on Tuesday reported that the Algerian Parliament President, Moad Bouchareb, has resigned after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters.

According to the source, Bouchareb bowed out three months after long-time President, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, resigned under pressure from sustained protests seeking root-and-branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.

The source said that authorities have postponed the presidential election previously planned for July 4 because of a lack of candidates, with no new date set for the vote.

“Bouchareb has resigned as the boss of parliament; he will be replaced by a caretaker before a new one is named.

“Terbech Abderazak, a member of parliament, would take over the job temporarily,’’ the source said.

The parliamentary source recalled that protesters and army drove Bouteflika to resign on April 2 after two decades in power.

But public pressure has continued for the departure and prosecution of senior figures around him.

Bouchareb was a former head of the National Liberation Front (FLN) party, which has ruled Algeria since independence from France in 1962 and Bouchareb was replaced as FLN leader in May.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD1 min ago

Algeria Parliament President Moad Bouchareb Resigns

Parliamentary source on Tuesday reported that the Algerian Parliament President, Moad Bouchareb, has resigned after prolonged demands for his removal...
CRIME1 min ago

Employee Caught On CCTV Stealing Laptop, Cash

For allegedly stealing a laptop valued at N120,000 and N84,000 cash, a 20-year-old employee, Chima Uzor, was on Tuesday arraigned...
HEALTH18 mins ago

Why Nigeria’s Doctors Are Leaving; How The Problem Can Be Fixed

Brain drain is a major challenge facing the Nigerian health system, leading to a dramatic reduction in the number of...
POLITICS21 mins ago

Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers

The Senate on Tuesday endorsed the nomination of eight principal officers from the majority and minority political parties among its...
NEWS26 mins ago

NYCN Warns Youths In C’River Against Illicit Drugs

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River Chapter, has advised youths in the state to shun illicit drugs....
WORLD35 mins ago

Russia-US On ‘Deliberate Course For Provoking War’ With Iran

The United States is on a “deliberate course for provoking war’’ with Iran, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. Russia’s...
NEWS45 mins ago

Kenya Flight ‘Stowaway’ Body Found In Garden

A suspected stowaway who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a flight into Heathrow Airport has...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: