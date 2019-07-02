Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Alleged $8.4m Fraud: Court Orders Pinnick, Others’ Arrest

Published

1 min ago

on

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and four other officials of the football body.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu issued the order of arrest following the refusal of Pinnick and his colleagues at the NFF, Seyi Akinwumi, Shehu Dikko, Sunusi Mohammed and Ahmed Yusuf Fresh to appear in court to answer to the charges of misappropriation of funds belonging to NFF.

The several refusal by the defendants to appear in court, prompted the prosecuting lawyer, Celcius Ukpong, to orally apply for their arrest yesterday and the request was granted by the judge.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a swift reaction to the pronouncement of the court insists no bench warrant wasvissued against its leadership, saying the case was adjourned to September 26, 2019.

The Federal Government had through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, filed 17 counts, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/93/2019, before the court, in which it accused the NFF officials of alleged misappropriation of $8,400,000 belonging to the football body.

The money was said to have been paid by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association to the NFF as appearance fees in the group stage of the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

The defendants were also accused of “moving dishonestly and intentionally the sum of about N4bn” belonging to the NFF without the consent of the NFF.

The allegations, NFF officials have continued to deny  and have insisted the case brought by SPIP is baseless, mere persecution and an abuse of court process, as the Federation has a pending matter in the same court challenging SPIP’s jurisdiction.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

METRO44 mins ago

FCTA Urges Residents To Embrace Family Planning

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to embrace family planning...
POLITICS46 mins ago

Docked Ex-Gov Shema’s Reprieve Takes Centre Stage In Katsina

The leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State and former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY49 mins ago

Nigeria Not Prepared For 4th Industrial Revolution – Obioha

Mimshach Obioha is the executive director of Ventures Platform Foundation, an early stage fund, acceleration, incubating, policy advocacy and entrepreneurship...
POLITICS49 mins ago

Youths Demand 40% Appointments In PMB’s Cabinet

Ahead of the formation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, youths have demanded for 40% representation in the cabinet. This is...
POLITICS49 mins ago

No Respite Yet For APC In Zamfara

UMAR MOHAMMED in this report writes on the crisis bedeviling the now opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State....
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY58 mins ago

Danbatta, NCC And Search For Nigeria’s Zuckerbergs

In his book, 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari pertinently and repeatedly gives us a wakeup call...
NEWS60 mins ago

Kogi To Enroll Additional 23,440 Cash Transfer Beneficiaries

The Kogi State Office of Social Investment Programme (SIP) said it has commenced the enrollment of additional 23, 440 beneficiaries...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: