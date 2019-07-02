Buhari’s Focus in the Coming Years

For many Nigerians who believe in President Muhammadu Buhari because of his demonstrable ability, integrity and appeal as a statesman, the renewal of his mandate for another four years by voters in the February 23rd presidential election and his subsequent inauguration a few days after for his second term, elicited wide jubilation.

Such compatriots are confident that this latest opportunity will give the President the chance to correct his mistakes and therefore consolidate on his areas of strength in his governance of the nation. This humble writer joins all such Nigerians in hoping that Nigeria will have a better deal in the next four years under the leadership of a man Nigerians affectionately call PMB.

In the spirit of the current outpouring of joy at Buhari’s re-election and the nationalistic feeling it has aroused in many of us, I wish to contribute my humble suggestions as to what Mr. President needs to consider as priority as he is well on his way in the fulfillment of his second term. Clearly, the number one item on the agenda of President Buhari should be the economy.

The economy urgently needs a stimulus to get the productive sectors to produce goods and services so that ordinary and not so ordinary Nigerians can find something to do and earn their living. Too many hands and minds are idle today. Unless the Nigerian economy is made to grow much more rapidly to outgrow population increase, the political victory at the polls will be nullified by cries of hunger and lack of opportunity to earn the good life by Nigerians. Our economy must be made to generate more revenue for sharing and for use in regenerative investments to bring in more wealth and riches and to open up job opportunities for the jobless or the underemployed whose numbers are in millions.

One area that immediately comes to the mind of this writer is agriculture. Nigeria’s agriculture needs to be modernized and made more attractive and prosperous for especially the young, educated Nigerians who want to make agriculture a profession.Thankfully, the first four years of the PMB Administration made remarkable strides in agriculture and only need to be consolidated.

Still on the economy, what is urgently needed is a well selected, broadminded and nationalistic economic team empanelled to come up with new and more nationalistic economic policies to get us out of the woods, to the next level of development and possibly bring us to the club of the newly industrialised economies or countries (NICs). I cannot pretend to know and suggest Nigerians who should belong to that team. The prerogative remains Mr. President’s but I wish to suggest that the President may wish to consider his sound, loyal and reliable deputy, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo along with some intellectually sound Nigerians as persons who should play a big role in that team. The president needs prudent andtested managers of resources, who will surely be an asset in a team handed the responsibility of contributing to the economic greatness of Nigeria.

In my humble view, another area Buhari should seek quick intervention is the reform of the civil and public services of Nigeria. Both demand urgent need of tinkering with to, first, reduce their bloated sizes; second, to rethink and retool them to be the true engine room of governance. One economic drain on the country is the existence of too many ministries, departments and agencies, some duplicating the functions of others, many working at cross-purposesand perpetually competing with each other. I sincerely think that not much progress can be made by any government with the type of machinery of government we have in place now.

Now that Buhari’s mandate has been renewed and he no longer suffers from the distractive pressure of re-election , he should have the courage to do the needful by urgently downsizing the national bureaucracy, retraining its personnel and re-shaping its focus.

Another area the President needs to focus attention on is security. The level of crime and blood-letting in the country is simply unacceptable. Apart from containing the Boko Haram insurgency, the pervading insecurity in the country requires that a new security architecture is evolved and adequately funded to ensure that Nigeria has the peace it direly needs in order that it can make progress.

And in talking about crimes and insecurity in the country, a good question this writer wishes to pose to the police authority is: what has happened to the informant policy in the police force? Police men and women are not spirits. They must necessarily depend on informants to feed them with information on criminals and their activities. That is the only way the police can be effective. The death of this system is largely responsible for the spiraling crime rate in the country. That system died because of corruption in the police force. We understand that money budgeted for servicing informants is often not used for the purpose intended.

There is one great asset PMB possesses and which I implore him to take advantage of and that asset is the enormous goodwill he enjoys among a majority of Nigerians. In this his second coming, he should summon the courage to take difficult decisions that will address some of the entrenched ills in our system. He should prosecute his anti-corruption war with a greater sense of vigour and commitment. He should also seek to eliminate the enormous waste evident in the running of government in our country. A new Nigeria must emerge under his stewardship and he should be the authentic Nigerian hero the country has been yearning for all these years.

We wish the President well.

– Nataro writes from Abuja