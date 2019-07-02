Census: NPopC Commences Area Demarcation In 28 Local Government

National Population Commission (NPopC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in 28 local government ahead of the country census.

Addressing journalist in Abuja, the Acting Chairman of NPopC, Mr Yusuf Anka who noted that the exercise is just the division of the country into small geographical areas to facilitate enumeration ahead of census.

According to him, the Enumeration Area Demarcation is one of the core preparatory activities for the census exercise, to constitutes the foundation on which the entire census architecture stands.

“The EAD can be likened to the foundation of a building. The strength of which including is finishing is dependent on how well its foundation is laid, The EAD therefore, forms the basis for the planning and successful execution of the census project.

“The EAD is the vehicle that drives the entire census process. This is why we in the Commission have resolved to get it right in our quest to deliver to the nation an accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census.

“It is in this regard that the Commission is leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure that the EAD is carried out meticulously, professionally and scientifically in order to provide the basis for the smooth conduct of the next Census,” he said.

He solicits with the Local Government Councils and traditional institutions in the Selected LGAs for the provision of guides and accommodation for the field staff.

He call on the support of the State governments and security agencies where the exercise is scheduled to take place, to ensure adequate security of personnel and materials at the field work.

Also speaking, Dr Ghaji Bello, Director General, NPopC, assured Nigerians that the commission would not fail Nigerians in providing accurate and reliable figures data.

The commission also explained that N4.2 billion will be spent the exercise by the commission.

The exercise is scheduled to take place in the following local government: Adamawa – Michika, Akwa Ibom – Ibiono Ibom, Anambra – Aguata, Bauchi – Giade, Benue – Obi, Borno – Shani, Cross River – Ikom, Delta – Udu, Edo – Ovia Northeast, Enugu – Udi, Imo – Obowo, Jigawa – Kyawa, Kaduna – Zaria, Kano – Wudil, Katsina – Batagarawa, Kebbi – Jega.

Other are: Kogi – Ankpa, Kwara – Edu, Lagos – Lagos Mainland, Niger – Agaie, Ogun – Abeokuta North, Ondo – Akoko North East, Osun – Ayedade, Oyo – Ogbomosho North, Plateau – Langtang North, Rivers – Obio/Akpor, Sokoto – Tangaza, Taraba – IBI.