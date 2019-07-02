CNS Charges Military Officers On Patriotism, Service To Nation

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) has charge military officers to continue to abide by the long held principles of patriotism, service to the nation and humanity at large.

The CNS gave the charge during a dinner on Saturday night to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 26 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Abuja.

Ibas reminded officers of the security challenges facing the country, urging members of the armed forces not to remain aloof at this crucial period in the nation’s history.

He said after dedicating their youth and energy defending this cause, they should all continue to pledge their loyalty and support for the administration in securing the future of the nation.

He urged officers to be “ambassadors of mutual tolerance, peaceful co-existence, patriotism and national cohesion.’’

The CNS appealed that the anniversary should be dedicated to their late colleagues who had passed on in service to their fatherland.

He also pledged continual support for the families of the fallen heroes by the 26 Regular Course Alumni Association(26 RCCA).

Ibas congratulated all “gallant’’ members of the 26 Regular Course on the successful launch of the 26 Regular Course Alumni Association Endowment Service Level Understanding to the NDA.

The endowment was 10 million naira cheque presented to the academy by the president of the 26 Regular Course Alumni Association, Sqn Ldr Kayode Shobajo on behalf of the association as their contribution.

The CNS, who was conferred as pioneer grand patron of the association, said the endowment fund was intended to boost the creative teaching and learning solutions at the academy in line with global best practices.

“It is our hope that the NDA as our partner in most of these novel interventions, will provide the enabling environment for the attainment of our collective objective.

“On the part of the 26 Regular Course Alumni Association, I wish to assure that the alumni shall continue to provide the necessary support to ensure sustainability of the endowment,’’ Ibas said.

Chairman of the occasion, Gen Zamani Lekwot (Rtd), said the 26 Regular Course like their predecessors, were all in the NDA in their prime as potential officers with big dreams.

He said the NDA has produced prime movers of the armed forces and custodians of the country’s security.

He said the curriculum of the academy provides a critical balance between a good university degree and high calibre leadership training.

Lekwot maintained that the NDA was the best tertiary institution in Nigeria because the academy balances university degree programme and leadership training.

“The cadets and staff don’t go on strike and attending lecture is a parade, so every minute is used, he said.

Sqn Ldr Kayode Shobajo(Rtd), president of the alumni association said that it had been quite an achievement for them.

“ In the last 40 years we have produced across the services, over 40 generals that served the nation including our very own CNS who has impacted so much on us.

“We are looking back 40 years, just like yesterday. We appreciate all God’s goodness and mercies,’’ Shobajosaid.