Court Remands 2 For Smoking Indian Hemp In Public
For allegedly smoking hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp in the public, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, remanded the duo of Adebayo Sunmbo, (22) and Ganiyu Okenla, (22).
They however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of smoking, possession of Indian hemp and being a member of secret society preferred against them.
The Prosecutor, Olawale Odusina, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on June 28, 2019 around 08:30 am at Oke-Ijan area, Ile-Ife.
Odusina said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that caused the breach of public peace by smoking a substance suspected to be Indian hemp publicly which caused panic to the members of the public.
He added that the defendants have in their possession substance suspected to be Indian hemp worth of 1.20kg.
According to him, the defendants are members of secret society called Eiye Confraternity and disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Ile-Ife.
He said that the offence contravened sections 62(A), 63 (B), 249(d) and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Akinkunmi Iyanda, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term and pledged that his clients would produce substantial sureties.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendants, but asked their defence counsel to come with formal application.
Owolawi therefore ordered for the remand of the defendants in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until July 15, for ruling on bail application.
