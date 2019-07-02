NEWS
Court Remands 3 Over BEDC Electrical Aluminium Cables Theft
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, remanded three men, Ramon Yusuf, (26,) Jimoh Ismail, (22) and Abiodun Azeez, (23), in prison custody over alleged theft of Benin Electricity Distribution Company’s (BEDC) electrical aluminium cables.
The police prosecutor, Adebayo Joseph, an Assistant Superintendent of Police told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 21, 2019 around 9:30 am at Fagbade area, Peregun Village via Ifetedo.
Joseph said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: malicious damage and stealing.
He added that the defendants wilfully and unlawfully damaged Electrical Installations, property of Benin Electrical Distribution Company.
According to him, the defendants stole Electrical Aluminium cables, valued N50,000, property of Benin Electrical Distribution Company.
Joseph added that the offence contravened sections 383(1) and 390 (9),/451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term and pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but produce reliable sureties.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, did not take the plea of the defendants, but asked the defence counsel, to come by way of written application.
Owolawi, therefore, ordered for the remand of the defendants in prison custody pending the consideration of their bail as he adjourned the case until July 3, for hearing.
MOST READ
Court Remands 3 Over BEDC Electrical Aluminium Cables Theft
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, remanded three men, Ramon Yusuf, (26,) Jimoh Ismail, (22) and Abiodun...
Oyo Technically Bankrupt, Says Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday declared that the state government is technically bankrupt, adding that his administration is...
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced. In a statement by Governor Nasir...
Court Remands 2 For Smoking Indian Hemp In Public
For allegedly smoking hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp in the public, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in...
Census: NPopC Commences Area Demarcation In 28 Local Government
National Population Commission (NPopC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in 28 local government ahead of the country census....
Reps Seeks End To Air Crashes, Near Mishaps
The House of Representatives has employed measures to prevail on aircraft owners to keep strict adherence to safety aviation rules...
Lagos Speaker Mourns Victims Of Boat Mishap
The speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt, Hon, Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed sadness over the boat mishap that...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS23 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- NEWS16 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- NEWS7 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS6 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
RMAFC To Review Salaries Of Political Office Holders
- POLITICS16 hours ago
House Leader: Why We Settled For Doguwa – APC