Court Remands 3 Over BEDC Electrical Aluminium Cables Theft

Published

1 min ago

on

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, remanded three men, Ramon Yusuf, (26,) Jimoh Ismail, (22) and Abiodun Azeez, (23), in prison custody over alleged theft of Benin Electricity Distribution Company’s (BEDC) electrical aluminium cables.

The police prosecutor, Adebayo Joseph, an Assistant Superintendent of Police told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 21, 2019 around 9:30 am at Fagbade area, Peregun Village via Ifetedo.

Joseph said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: malicious damage and stealing.

He added that the defendants wilfully and unlawfully damaged Electrical Installations, property of Benin Electrical Distribution Company.

According to him, the defendants stole Electrical Aluminium cables, valued N50,000, property of Benin Electrical Distribution Company.

Joseph added that the offence contravened sections 383(1) and 390 (9),/451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term and pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but produce reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, did not take the plea of the defendants, but asked the defence counsel, to come by way of written application.

Owolawi, therefore, ordered for the remand of the defendants in prison custody pending the consideration of their bail as he adjourned the case until July 3, for hearing.

 

