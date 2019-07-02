NEWS
Edojobs Commences Recruitment Of Uber Riders As Govt Charges Youths To Explore Opportunity
As a testament to the booming investment climate in Benin City, the Edo State capital, global ride-sharing service, Uber has commenced recruitment of riders on its platform in Benin, with the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) driving the process.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the coming of Uber to Benin is another testimony to the governor’s drive to open the state up for more investments.
Recall that the management of Uber in Nigeria paid a recent visit to Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, some weeks ago, where modalities for the kick-off of the service in Benin City, was finalised.
Osagie said, “The service would soon commence operations in Benin City. We see this as another means for youths in the state to get engaged in a worthy business venture. This will open up space for more young people to get busy and leverage the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to the economy.
“EdoJobs is working with the Uber team in marketing and other logistics for the full rollout of their services in Benin City. We see this as another opportunity for the private sector to work towards achieving the governor’s promise of creating 200,000 jobs in the state.”
He charged young people with the necessary skills to take advantage of the Uber service to earn a decent income, noting that the state government’s urban renewal efforts through massive infrastructural development will ensure a favourable business environment for those who invest in the ride-sharing service in the state.
Recall that Uber’s rival, Taxify commenced operations in Benin City in December last year, opening the space for global players in the ride-sharing scene to exploit the investment opportunities being created by the Governor Obaseki-led administration in the state.
