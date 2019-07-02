Connect with us
Employee Caught On CCTV Stealing Laptop, Cash

Published

1 min ago

on

For allegedly stealing a laptop valued at N120,000 and N84,000 cash, a 20-year-old employee, Chima Uzor, was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Uzor, who resides in Agege, Lagos, is being tried for burglary and stealing.

The defendant committed the offences on June 29 at Ogba, Lagos, the Police Prosecutor, Woman Insp, Josephine Ikhayere, told the court.

She said that the defendant unlawfully entered into the office of the manager, Mrs Bamidele Layeni, to steal.

“The defendant stole a laptop valued at N120,000 and cash of N84,000 totalling N204,000.”

IIkhayere said that when the management discovered that the cash and laptop in the manager’s office had been stolen in the following morning, the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera was replayed.

“The CCTV camera was played and defendant was found to be the culprit behind the theft.

“It was based on the discovery that the defendant was handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 308(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287(7) prescribes three years jail term for stealing from employer, while section 308(2) attracts seven years for burglary.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate, Mrs O.O Ekundayo, released him on bail of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ekundayo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Further hearing has been fixed for Aug. 18.

 

