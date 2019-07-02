Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ethiopian Airlines Refutes Seizure Of Currency At Addis Ababa Airport

Published

1 min ago

on

Ethiopian Airlines has said that reports about the seizure of foreign currencies by the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority at the Addis Ababa International Airport are not true.

Firihiewot Mekonnen, the general manager, Ethiopian Airlines (Nigeria), said in a statement in Lagos yesterday, that the claim that the ECRA was seizing foreign currencies in excess of $3,000 from transit passengers for failng to declare them was false.

Mrs Mekonnen said: “This is an incorrect and misleading statement that needs correction.

“Any passenger transiting Addis Ababa without leaving the airport is free to board his or her next flight carrying whatever amount of foreign currencies from the previous flight,” she said.

“However, if passengers enter Ethiopia carrying money in excess of $3,000, they are required to declare the money they carry to ECRA personnel as they exit the airport and take declaration form for smooth check-in for their next flight.”

According to her, this procedure is not unique to Ethiopia as it is practiced by many countries.

She said that the airline appropriately informed its passengers by making repeated announcements on all of its flights, while the customs authority also displayed the procedure on notice boards at Addis Ababa International Airport.

“In fact, travelling to Ethiopia has been made easier, more convenient and simple with Visa on Arrival and electronic visa,” Mrs Mekonnen said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Ethiopian Airlines Refutes Seizure Of Currency At Addis Ababa Airport

Ethiopian Airlines has said that reports about the seizure of foreign currencies by the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority at...
NEWS2 hours ago

CNS Charges Military Officers On Patriotism, Service To Nation

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) has charge military officers to continue to abide by the long...
NEWS4 hours ago

Edojobs Commences Recruitment Of Uber Riders As Govt Charges Youths To Explore Opportunity

As a testament to the booming investment climate in Benin City, the Edo State capital, global ride-sharing service, Uber has...
NEWS4 hours ago

Flooding: Edo Govt Commences Removal Of Illegal Structures On Waterways, Moats, Others

The Edo State Government has commenced the removal of illegal buildings and structures that violate the state’s extant town planning...
NEWS4 hours ago

Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As Five Retire

The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced. In a statement by Governor Nasir...
POLITICS4 hours ago

I Will Solve Salary Issue – Kogi PDP Aspirant

A governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Joseph Ameh said he would address the challenge of unpaid salaries if he emerges...
NEWS4 hours ago

Police Warns Against Jungle Justice, Rescue 4 Victims

The Nigeria Police Force has warned citizens against taking laws into their hands and dishing out jungle justice on suspects...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: