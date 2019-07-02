NEWS
FCT High Court To Begin Annual Vacation July 8
The Federal Capital Territory High Courts will begin its annual vacation on Monday, July 8 and resume on Friday, Sept.6.
The Chief judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, in a circular released in Abuja, said that the court would resume for the new legal year on Monday Sept.9
He said that the directive was in compliance with the provisions of Order 52, Rule 4 (1) of the rules of the High Court.
According to him, “during the annual vacation, there would not be court sittings, except for urgent applications”.
Bello also said that urgent applications would be handled by a vacation judge.
