Firm Partners FG On Processing Of Gemstones

Piramen Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Emotan Global Ventures Ltd, is to collaborate with the federal government on the production and processing of gemstones otherwise known as precious, semi-precious, or coloured stones in the country.

Chairman and CEO of the mining firm, Ms Josephine Emotan Aburime-Shine, who is also into music and art gave the hint while speaking to newsmen during the grand opening of the multi-million naira head office complex of Emotan Global Ventures (the parent company of Piramen Ventures, Harvie Media, and Phine Records) in Abuja at the weekend.

Aburime-Shine, who lived all her life in the UK said it was sad seeing the huge but untapped potentials and opportunities in the Nigerian mining (solid minerals) and majority of the people in abject poverty and suffering.

She said she became motivated to come home and invest towards producing and adding value to gemstones and other minerals, especially gold.

“With this investment, it is hoped that people will begin to see the big opportunity in this business and take advantage of it to become better in life.

“We are going to start setting up training programmes in collaboration with government to train youths on how to cut and polish gemstones.

“In this way I believe jobs will be created, skills will be acquired, and people will be made to appreciate the value of the minerals.”

She said gemstones have the biggest market in the whole world and are so valued that when more value is added to them “one little stone is worth hundreds of millions of naira,” she said.

Expressing satisfaction with the complex and the equipment there-in after being conducted round alongside Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin and a host of other attendants, the director-general of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Engr Obadiah Nkom, who was represented by the Director, Monitoring and Coordination, Jacob Udom, said it was a great breakthrough for the Nigerian mining sector, adding that the magnificent edifice and all the equipment there showed that she was quite prepared to make a laudable impact.