Group Hails Osun Over School Renovation

A nongovernmental organization, operating under the aegis of Igbaye Development Vanguard, (IDV), has given kudos to the government of the State of Osun over the renovation of some blocks of classes at the Igbaye Community High School.

IDV, with membership cutting across all professions and spread across the world, neither religious nor political said they decided to come together to give back to their community what the community had earlier given to them and bent on making positive impacts in the town to raise its glory to an enviable level of world standard.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on behalf of the IDV, Dr. Sunday Alayemi and Mr Rafiu Adeoye Popoola Esq. disclosed that, “the main objective of our coming together is, among other things, to rekindle the lost lustre and interpersonal lovely relationship among ourselves.”

The duo further disclosed that, “our immediate areas of concentration will be renovation of our joint public properties like schools, health centres, town hall, public utilities like toilets, post office, among others.”

They hinted that apart from renovating dilapidated facilities in the community, they intend to build new ones like “e-library, recreation centres and event halls,” even as they disclosed that members of the IDV and the old students of the school jointly renovated a block of classroom in the school.

They commended the Governor Gboyega Oyetolda administration, which inherited the project from its predecessor for being sensitive to the yearnings of the citizenry.