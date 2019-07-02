NEWS
Group Hails Osun Over School Renovation
A nongovernmental organization, operating under the aegis of Igbaye Development Vanguard, (IDV), has given kudos to the government of the State of Osun over the renovation of some blocks of classes at the Igbaye Community High School.
IDV, with membership cutting across all professions and spread across the world, neither religious nor political said they decided to come together to give back to their community what the community had earlier given to them and bent on making positive impacts in the town to raise its glory to an enviable level of world standard.
Speaking with LEADERSHIP on behalf of the IDV, Dr. Sunday Alayemi and Mr Rafiu Adeoye Popoola Esq. disclosed that, “the main objective of our coming together is, among other things, to rekindle the lost lustre and interpersonal lovely relationship among ourselves.”
The duo further disclosed that, “our immediate areas of concentration will be renovation of our joint public properties like schools, health centres, town hall, public utilities like toilets, post office, among others.”
They hinted that apart from renovating dilapidated facilities in the community, they intend to build new ones like “e-library, recreation centres and event halls,” even as they disclosed that members of the IDV and the old students of the school jointly renovated a block of classroom in the school.
They commended the Governor Gboyega Oyetolda administration, which inherited the project from its predecessor for being sensitive to the yearnings of the citizenry.
MOST READ
I Will Prioritize Education In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the preparedness of his assuring that the administration to give priority attention...
Group Hails Osun Over School Renovation
A nongovernmental organization, operating under the aegis of Igbaye Development Vanguard, (IDV), has given kudos to the government of the...
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Motorists, Impounds Vehicles
The Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has read riot to motorists violating traffic laws in the state...
Oyo ALGON Berates Makinde Over Plan To Hold Election Next Year
The Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, Prince Abass Aleshinloye has berated the state...
Osun Guber: We Are Confident Of Victory At Apex Court – PDP
…CSO harps on fairness, impartiality Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on the September 22, 2018 governorship election in Osun...
CAN Objects To FG’s Allegation Of ‘False Claims’ On Mrs Sharibu
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has condemned statements by the Nigerian embassy...
Stop Politicising Ruga Settlement Policy – NOA DG
The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari has called on politicians to desist from politicising the issue...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS21 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- NEWS14 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- NEWS5 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS4 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
RMAFC To Review Salaries Of Political Office Holders
- POLITICS14 hours ago
House Leader: Why We Settled For Doguwa – APC