How To Earn Money Online In Nigeria 2019

1 min ago

For many Nigerians, traditional banking is hard.

Poor infrastructure and cultural reasons mean they have trouble getting a bank or PayPal account because of document verification. When a bank or PayPal asks them to send a picture of ID card, passport, birth certificate or residence permit, they can’t do it because they often don’t have and never had any of those. Buying Bitcoin in Nigeria is even harder but thanks to gift cards and CoinCola, Nigerians can send and receive money without traditional banking, document verification, bank or PayPal account.

More Nigerians than ever are making money by trading gift cards for cryptocurrency. Using the internet, Nigerians can buy Bitcoin with gift card or resell gift card for naira through the best OTC Bitcoin trading platform, CoinCola.

Buy Bitcoin with gift card

Popular with youths and millennials, Bitcoin (BTC) was worth $20,000 in 2017. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency but it’s not the only one. Plenty of people use Bitcoin to buy other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH).

Gift cards are money that can only be spent at a certain store. CoinCola supports the following gift cards:

Resell gift card

Users can resell gift cards for Bitcoin on CoinCola and then benefit from the price difference or hold Bitcoin and wait for a higher price. Users list their offers that include the currency exchange rate, time until they process payment and other conditions. There’s no fee when trading gift cards for Bitcoin on CoinCola.

CoinCola also has a referral program, meaning any CoinCola user can sign up one other user, who then has to do a document verification and perform at least one trade within 180 days. The referrer gets 20% of any trades done by the referral within the first 30 days and 15% of trades done within the following 150 days.

Best OTC gift card Bitcoin trading platform

Established in Hong Kong in 2016, CoinCola users can buy Bitcoin with gift card, resell gift card and trade Bitcoin for other cryptocurrencies without any identity checks. Serving millions of users in 150 countries with fast, secure and reliable trading services, CoinCola lets anyone buy Bitcoin with gift cards or resell unused gift cards in minutes.

Hundreds of payment methods and currencies are supported, including PayPal, Western Union, gift cards, national bank transfer and cash deposit in GBP, EUR, USD and many others. When it comes to security, CoinCola supports SSL, phone number and e-mail authentication and cold storage; there’s a great trading app too.

CoinCola uses escrow to make sure no money is lost. If there’s a problem, CoinCola also uses a dispute settlement process. The best part is CoinCola lets Nigerians pass face verification instead of document verification to increase transaction limits.

CoinCola users can receive and send any amount of cryptocurrencies into their CoinCola wallet but there are limits when trading on the OTC market place or the exchange:

  • Not Verified – 1,000 USD
  • Face Verification – 1,500 USD
  • Document Verification – No Limit

CoinCola accepts the following for document verification:

  • Passport
  • Identity Card
  • Driver License

CoinCola supports these cryptocurrencies:

  • BCH
  • BTC
  • DASH
  • ETH
  • LTC
  • USDT
  • XRP

No fee is charged to the buyers to buy cryptocurrency but the Seller is charged 0.7% after a completed transaction. Coincola also charges 0.2% to both Takers and Makers. Takers are those that buy and sell at the set price while makers are those that put down the price. There is no deposit or receiving fee.

BONUS: Resell Gift Cards on CoinCola and Get 0.0001 Bitcoin Bonus Instantly!

CoinCola WhatsAPP group

CoinCola APP for iOS

CoinCola APP for Android

