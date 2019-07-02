NEWS
I Will Prioritize Education In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the preparedness of his assuring that the administration to give priority attention to education sector.
The governor represented by his deputy Dr. Kadri Hamzat stated this when he was accompanied by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Deputy Chief of Staff Gboyega Sanyanwo and other top civil servants on tour of some schools in the state.
Sanwo-olu also promised to ensure that there is a central standard for all the schools in the state, lamenting that the state of many schools in the state are appalling.
‘’The Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led administration is prioritsing education as a sector. It is also considering educating the children as very important and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this.
‘’The environment that we try to teach them is also important and that is the reason we are here is to see for ourselves some of the schools that are not in the right state. We are choosing the schools that are in bad shapes.
‘’This is to see what will be the strategy that will be used to repair them because our children will be going on holiday very soon. So that before they come back, what can we achieve in terms of rehabilitations and to understand the situation in majority of our schools.
‘’Basically, our children must be protected from the weather when they are in their classrooms. During the tour, we noticed that some of the doors, windows and other structural issues are affecting the school. Our plan is to ensure that our children are comfortable while in school.’’
