I Will Solve Salary Issue – Kogi PDP Aspirant

A governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Joseph Ameh said he would address the challenge of unpaid salaries if he emerges governor of the state.

Ameh expressed these views when he collected his governorship nomination and Expression of Interest forms at the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Headquarters in Abuja.

Ameh is the first candidate from Kogi to pick his nominated form. The PDP pegged their nomination form at N20 million while the Expression of Interest Form is N 1million. The sale of forms will end in July 24.

While noting that he has a work force of over 9,000 person under his employ whom he pays regularly, Ameh said all the loopholes leading to delays or inadequate funds for full payment of salaries will be eliminated under his watch.

He said, “Salary is not what a governor should be praised for. It is compulsory. A man works for you he must be paid. If a man should not be paid, he should not work for you. If the governor himself should take salary, it means all should take because governor is not the only one that has mouth to eat”.

Also fielding questions on his plans to improve on the economic fortunes of the state, he continued, “Where we have problem is wastage of resources. There is no structure in Kogi State to make people happy. Kogi State is endowed with natural resources. Kogi State is historic state, the first capital state in Nigeria. We have trees that are medicinal.

“We have coal in Kogi we can generate power to supply to various parts of Nigeria. We have iron ore and we” he said.

Ameh explained that he will explore coal deposits in the state to generate electricity, explore iron and other mineral deposits in the state which will activate the economy and create jobs.

He said that the inadequacies of the present governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has made it easier for him to floor all other candidates at the polls following his flawless record of discipline, philanthropy and job creation.

“In Kogi State, we have a peculiar case where salaries are not paid, people are being oppressed, a lot have lost their lives, nothing is happening in the agro and health care, education departments. Kogi State is known for negativities. Now we are champions of negative things. We are not champions of positive things. That is one minus that is holding the present government hostage. That is the weapon I have against the present government.

“It shall be a walk over against anybody that may emerge, not even Yahaya Bello. I will win with a wide margins.”