Iker Casillas Future Dependent On Medical OK – Agent

Iker Casillas is still awaiting medical clearance before deciding if he will resume his playing career, despite reporting back for preseason training with Porto on Monday.

Casillas, who suffered a heart attack two months ago, posted a photograph on Twitter of himself and teammates at Porto’s training ground on Monday with the message: “Back to work. First day.”

However, the former Spain and Real Madrid captain did not train as he is still on medical leave.

He cannot practice until he is cleared by doctors, which according to his agent Carlo Cutropia, could take “some time.”

“Casillas is still on medical leave and neither the club nor Iker are in a hurry to make a decision,” Cutropia told ESPN FC.

“No decision regarding his future will be made until Iker is given the all-clear by doctors.”

Casillas, 38, last trained with Porto on May 1, the day he suffered an “acute myocardial infarction” during training. He was discharged from hospital five days later.

Before his health scare, the veteran goalkeeper had planned to retire at the age of 40, once he had completed his latest contract which runs until June 2020, with an optional second year.

Cutropia denied claims in Portugal claiming that Porto want to pay a fee to terminate Casillas’ contract, and reports in A Bola that the player has decided to end his playing career and accept a job at Porto.

“Reports in the media are not true,” Cutropia said. “FC Porto are treating Iker wonderfully. Neither the club nor Iker are in a hurry to make a decision.”

A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Casillas has made 156 appearances since joining Porto from Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.