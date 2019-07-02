Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Iker Casillas Future Dependent On Medical OK – Agent

Published

1 min ago

on

Iker Casillas is still awaiting medical clearance before deciding if he will resume his playing career, despite reporting back for preseason training with Porto on Monday.

Casillas, who suffered a heart attack two months ago, posted a photograph on Twitter of himself and teammates at Porto’s training ground on Monday with the message: “Back to work. First day.”

However, the former Spain and Real Madrid captain did not train as he is still on medical leave.

He cannot practice until he is cleared by doctors, which according to his agent Carlo Cutropia, could take “some time.”

“Casillas is still on medical leave and neither the club nor Iker are in a hurry to make a decision,” Cutropia told ESPN FC.

“No decision regarding his future will be made until Iker is given the all-clear by doctors.”

Casillas, 38, last trained with Porto on May 1, the day he suffered an “acute myocardial infarction” during training. He was discharged from hospital five days later.

Before his health scare, the veteran goalkeeper had planned to retire at the age of 40, once he had completed his latest contract which runs until June 2020, with an optional second year.

Cutropia denied claims in Portugal claiming that Porto want to pay a fee to terminate Casillas’ contract, and reports in A Bola that the player has decided to end his playing career and accept a job at Porto.

“Reports in the media are not true,” Cutropia said. “FC Porto are treating Iker wonderfully. Neither the club nor Iker are in a hurry to make a decision.”

A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Casillas has made 156 appearances since joining Porto from Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS12 mins ago

JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and...
WORLD25 mins ago

Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China

Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected...
WORLD44 mins ago

Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14

The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes...
NEWS50 mins ago

Hong Kong Protests Trample Rule Of Law – China

China has accused protesters who vandalised Hong Kong’s parliament on Monday of “serious illegal actions” that “trample on the rule...
NEWS59 mins ago

Unilorin Vows To Prosecute Illegal Farmers, Herders On Its Property

The University of Ilorin in Kwara says it will henceforth prosecute illegal farmers and herders apprehended on its property. Prof....
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa
AFRICA1 hour ago

Zambia, Zimbabwe To Build Joint Power Plant In 2020

Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned...
LAW2 hours ago

Fayose Re-Arraigned, Gets Leave To Travel Overseas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti over alleged N6.9 billion...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: