Iran Says It Has ‘Breached’ Enriched Uranium Limit

Iran has breached the limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian media report.

Isna news agency cited the foreign minister as confirming the 300kg (660lb) cap had been exceeded.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it would be filing a report.

Iran stepped up production of enriched uranium, which is used to make reactor fuel and potentially nuclear weapons, in response to reinstated US sanctions.

European nations have warned that any violation will bring consequences.

If the breach is confirmed by the IAEA, the deal allows for the re-imposition of multilateral sanctions that were lifted in return for Iran limiting its nuclear activities.

“Based on what I have been told, Iran has exceeded the 300kg limit in accordance with its plan. We had announced it previously.” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted by Isna as saying on Monday afternoon.

“We have clearly said what we will do and we will act accordingly. We deem it as part of our rights under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” he added, referring to the official name of the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Fars news agency cited a source as saying that IAEA inspectors had measured the stockpile on Monday and confirmed it had surpassed the cap.

An IAEA spokesman told the BBC that it was aware of the reports, adding: “Our inspectors are on the ground and they will report to headquarters as soon as the LEU [low-enriched uranium] stockpile has been verified.”

The development comes at a time of high tension in the Middle East, with Iran shooting down a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz in disputed circumstances, and the US accusing Iran of being behind two sets of attacks on oil tankers.

Iran is seeking to breach the nuclear agreement’s terms in a step-by-step fashion to bring pressure on the Europeans to help it to resist the crushing pressure of US economic sanctions. But few experts believe that the Europeans will be able to do this. Their new mechanism for facilitating trade with Iran for humanitarian goods is now operational, but not to Iran’s satisfaction.

Iran’s move will prompt a crescendo of protest from its more strident critics. (Others may be more circumspect waiting for the IAEA to verify the breach.)

Most important is what Iran does next. It has threatened to increase its level of uranium enrichment to up to 20% from Sunday. This would enable it to get some 90% of the way towards having material suitable for a bomb. And that really will set diplomatic alarm bells ringing.

Enriched uranium is produced by feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into centrifuges to separate out the most suitable isotope for nuclear fission, called U-235.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran is only permitted to produce low-enriched uranium, which has a 3-4% concentration of U-235, and can be used to produce fuel for nuclear power plants.

Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched or more.

The deal also restricted Iran to stockpiling no more than 300kg (660lbs) of the low-enriched uranium.

A stockpile of 1,050kg, however, could be further enriched later into enough material to build one bomb, according to the Arms Control Association.

Iran strongly denies any intention to build nuclear weapons.

The Iranian economy has slumped since the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018 and began reinstating sanctions targeting its oil and banking sectors.

Mr Trump said the deal was flawed and that he wanted to force Iran’s government to renegotiate the terms – something it refused to do.