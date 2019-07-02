NEWS
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and the minority PDP. Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya from Kebbi State is the new Senate Leader, while Ajayi Borofice from Ondo State is Deputy Senate Leader.
Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu is the new Senate Chief Whip while Senator Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi from Niger State was announced as the Deputy Chief Whip.
