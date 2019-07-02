Connect with us
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and the minority PDP. Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya from Kebbi State is the new Senate Leader, while Ajayi Borofice from Ondo State is Deputy Senate Leader.

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu is the new Senate Chief Whip while Senator Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi from Niger State was announced as the Deputy Chief Whip.

 

 

Comments

AFRICA1 hour ago

Zambia, Zimbabwe To Build Joint Power Plant In 2020

Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned...
LAW1 hour ago

Fayose Re-Arraigned, Gets Leave To Travel Overseas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti over alleged N6.9 billion...
