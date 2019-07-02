Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Juventus Confirm Adrien Rabiot Signing

Published

1 min ago

on

The 24-year-old midfielder will sign a five-year deal to seal the free transfer to the Turin side after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired

Juventus have completed the signing of Adrien Rabiot, the Serie A side have announced.

The midfielder joins the Italian champions on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, with a medical completed Monday.

Juve did not disclose any details about the France international’s deal, but he will be presented to the media on Tuesday.

Goal had previously reported that the 24-year-old midfielder had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Turin side worth around €7 million per year. Meanwhile, his mother and agent, Veronique, is set to pocket a commission of €10m (£9m/$11.4m).

Rabiot had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs – including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona – after being frozen out by PSG in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as his contract wrangle rumbled on in public.

He revealed in June he had opened talks with Juve over a possible move and an agreement has now officially been reached after sporting director Fabio Paratici flew to Paris last week to conclude negotiations.

The 24-year-old won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG in his seven years in their senior ranks. He made 227 appearances for the first-team but his last game was in December 2018, having been frozen out of the team.

While reports suggest the suspension was due to Rabiot’s looming departure, coach Thomas Tuchel insisted it was due to his poor performances for the Ligue 1 giants.

The return of sporting director Leonardo to PSG sparked reports that Rabiot could be set to renew his contract at Parc des Princes but his mother and agent, Veronique, issued a “formal denial” last week, saying there was no chance of the player turning back on his decision to leave.

Juve, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor, have already added ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the Wales international also joining on a free transfer.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

LAW6 mins ago

EFCC Re-Arraigns Fayose Before New Judge

The Economic and Financial Crmes Commission on Tuesday rearraigned embattled former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a Federal High...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY10 mins ago

South America Awaits Total Solar Eclipse

It’s the turn of South America to enjoy the spectacle of a total solar eclipse. Skywatchers in parts of Chile...
WORLD11 mins ago

Iran Says It Has ‘Breached’ Enriched Uranium Limit

Iran has breached the limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers,...
AGRICULTURE16 mins ago

Abandoned Zamfara Fertilizer Company Resumes Production

Zamfara fertilizer company has resumed production over 13 years after it was shut down due to funding challenges. The company,...
WORLD17 mins ago

Hong Kong Protesters Destroy Government Building

Protesters in Hong Kong have damaged and breached part of the government’s Legislative Council (LegCo) building. Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators...
NEWS18 mins ago

FCT High Court To Begin Annual Vacation July 8

The Federal Capital Territory High Courts will begin its annual vacation on Monday, July 8 and resume on Friday, Sept.6. The...
WORLD24 mins ago

EU Leaders Suspend Talks Amid Disagreement Over Top Jobs

EU leaders meeting in Brussels remain divided over who should get the EU’s top jobs, and talks have been suspended....
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: