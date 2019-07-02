FOOTBALL
Juventus Confirm Adrien Rabiot Signing
The 24-year-old midfielder will sign a five-year deal to seal the free transfer to the Turin side after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired
Juventus have completed the signing of Adrien Rabiot, the Serie A side have announced.
The midfielder joins the Italian champions on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, with a medical completed Monday.
Juve did not disclose any details about the France international’s deal, but he will be presented to the media on Tuesday.
Goal had previously reported that the 24-year-old midfielder had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Turin side worth around €7 million per year. Meanwhile, his mother and agent, Veronique, is set to pocket a commission of €10m (£9m/$11.4m).
Rabiot had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs – including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona – after being frozen out by PSG in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as his contract wrangle rumbled on in public.
He revealed in June he had opened talks with Juve over a possible move and an agreement has now officially been reached after sporting director Fabio Paratici flew to Paris last week to conclude negotiations.
The 24-year-old won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG in his seven years in their senior ranks. He made 227 appearances for the first-team but his last game was in December 2018, having been frozen out of the team.
While reports suggest the suspension was due to Rabiot’s looming departure, coach Thomas Tuchel insisted it was due to his poor performances for the Ligue 1 giants.
The return of sporting director Leonardo to PSG sparked reports that Rabiot could be set to renew his contract at Parc des Princes but his mother and agent, Veronique, issued a “formal denial” last week, saying there was no chance of the player turning back on his decision to leave.
Juve, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor, have already added ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the Wales international also joining on a free transfer.
