NEWS
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced.
In a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, stated that some permanent secretaries were also retired and a process to fill the resulting vacancies has been initiated.
According to the statement: “The June 2019 Executive Order creating 14 ministries became effective 1st July 2019. As part of the process of implementing this order, Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved new postings for Permanent Secretaries as follows: Abdullahi Sani moves to SUBEB from the Ministry of Local Government, Musa Adamu moves to the Ministry of Local Government from SUBEB, Stephen Joseph moves to the Ministry of Environment from the defunct Ministry of Water Resources.”
The statement said further that: “Mohammed Mahmud Shuaibu goes to the Ministry of Health from the Ministry of Environment, Adamu Mohammed Mansur moves to the Ministry of Human Services & Social Development from the Cabinet Office, Aisha Kumbo Mohammed becomes Permanent Secretary-General Services from the defunct Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Murtala Dabo is moves to the Ministry of Finance from the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure, Umma K. Ahmed goes to the Quality Assurance Board from the former Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development.
“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, the governor has also expressed gratitude for the services of the following Permanent Secretaries who are proceeding on statutory retirement: Nana Kande Bage, Dr. Abdulkadir Kassim, Mahmud Zailani and Shehu Raubilu Ibrahim
“Approval has been granted for the voluntary retirement of Jonah Adze Ambisa and the disengagement from service of Lawrence Shemang.
“A process to fill the vacant positions of Permanent Secretaries has been initiated. Accordingly, the Head of Service has directed that the most senior Directors in the affected MDAs are to oversee the office of Permanent Secretary.”
