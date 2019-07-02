NEWS
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As Five Retire
The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced.
In a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, stated that some permanent secretaries were also retired and a process to fill the resulting vacancies has been initiated.
According to the statement: “The June 2019 Executive Order creating 14 ministries became effective 1st July 2019. As part of the process of implementing this order, Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved new postings for Permanent Secretaries as follows: Abdullahi Sani moves to SUBEB from the Ministry of Local Government, Musa Adamu moves to the Ministry of Local Government from SUBEB, Stephen Joseph moves to the Ministry of Environment from the defunct Ministry of Water Resources”
The statement said further that: “Mohammed Mahmud Shuaibu goes to the Ministry of Health from the Ministry of Environment, Adamu Mohammed Mansur moves to the Ministry of Human Services & Social Development from the Cabinet Office, Aisha Kumbo Mohammed becomes Permanent Secretary-General Services from the defunct Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Murtala Dabo is moves to the Ministry of Finance from the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure, Umma K. Ahmed goes to the Quality Assurance Board from the former Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development.
“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, the governor has also expressed gratitude for the services of the following Permanent Secretaries who are proceeding on statutory retirement: Nana Kande Bage,Dr. Abdulkadir Kassim, Mahmud Zailani and Shehu Raubilu Ibrahim
“Approval has been granted for the voluntary retirement of Jonah Adze Ambisa and the disengagement from service of Lawrence Shemang.
“A process to fill the vacant positions of Permanent Secretaries has been initiated. Accordingly, the Head of Service has directed that the most senior Directors in the affected MDAs are to oversee the office of Permanent Secretary.”
MOST READ
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As Five Retire
The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced. In a statement by Governor Nasir...
I Will Solve Salary Issue – Kogi PDP Aspirant
A governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Joseph Ameh said he would address the challenge of unpaid salaries if he emerges...
Police Warns Against Jungle Justice, Rescue 4 Victims
The Nigeria Police Force has warned citizens against taking laws into their hands and dishing out jungle justice on suspects...
Ill Treatment: Vacate Our Community, Offio-Ama Tells Shell
The youths of Offio -Ama community stormed Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Aku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers over...
NAWOJ Leadership Crisis: Court Refers Case To ADR
Justice Rabi Gwandu of the National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered contending parties in the disputed election...
NIWA Blames Operator For Lagos Boat Accident
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Tuesday said overloading and night traveling was responsible for the accident of the...
Court Remands 3 Over BEDC Electrical Aluminium Cables Theft
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, remanded three men, Ramon Yusuf, (26,) Jimoh Ismail, (22) and Abiodun...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS16 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- NEWS7 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS7 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
RMAFC To Review Salaries Of Political Office Holders
- POLITICS16 hours ago
House Leader: Why We Settled For Doguwa – APC
- AGRICULTURE9 hours ago
Abandoned Zamfara Fertilizer Company Resumes Production