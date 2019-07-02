Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As Five Retire

Published

1 min ago

on

The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced.

In a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, stated that some permanent secretaries were also retired and a process to fill the resulting vacancies has been initiated.

According to the statement: “The June 2019 Executive Order creating 14 ministries became effective 1st July 2019. As part of the process of implementing this order, Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved new postings for Permanent Secretaries as follows: Abdullahi Sani moves to SUBEB from the Ministry of Local Government, Musa Adamu moves to the Ministry of Local Government from SUBEB, Stephen Joseph moves to the Ministry of Environment from the defunct Ministry of Water Resources”

The statement said  further that: “Mohammed Mahmud Shuaibu goes to the Ministry of Health from the Ministry of Environment, Adamu Mohammed Mansur moves to the Ministry of Human Services & Social Development from the Cabinet Office, Aisha Kumbo Mohammed becomes Permanent Secretary-General Services from the defunct Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Murtala Dabo is moves to the Ministry of Finance from the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure, Umma K. Ahmed goes to the Quality Assurance Board from the former Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development.

“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, the governor has also expressed gratitude for the services of the following Permanent Secretaries who are proceeding on statutory retirement: Nana Kande Bage,Dr. Abdulkadir Kassim, Mahmud Zailani and Shehu Raubilu Ibrahim

“Approval has been granted for the voluntary retirement of Jonah Adze Ambisa and the disengagement from service of Lawrence Shemang.

“A process to fill the vacant positions of Permanent Secretaries has been initiated. Accordingly, the Head of Service has directed that the most senior Directors in the affected MDAs are to oversee the office of Permanent Secretary.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As Five Retire

The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced. In a statement by Governor Nasir...
POLITICS5 mins ago

I Will Solve Salary Issue – Kogi PDP Aspirant

A governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Joseph Ameh said he would address the challenge of unpaid salaries if he emerges...
NEWS12 mins ago

Police Warns Against Jungle Justice, Rescue 4 Victims

The Nigeria Police Force has warned citizens against taking laws into their hands and dishing out jungle justice on suspects...
NEWS20 mins ago

Ill Treatment: Vacate Our Community, Offio-Ama Tells Shell

The youths of Offio -Ama community stormed Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Aku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers over...
NEWS20 mins ago

NAWOJ Leadership Crisis: Court Refers Case To ADR

Justice Rabi Gwandu of the National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered contending parties in the disputed election...
NEWS36 mins ago

NIWA Blames Operator For Lagos Boat Accident

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Tuesday said overloading and night traveling was responsible for the accident of the...
NEWS41 mins ago

Court Remands 3 Over BEDC Electrical Aluminium Cables Theft

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, remanded three men, Ramon Yusuf, (26,) Jimoh Ismail, (22) and Abiodun...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: