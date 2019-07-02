Lagos Speaker Mourns Victims Of Boat Mishap

The speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt, Hon, Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed sadness over the boat mishap that happened in Lagos last weekend claiming the lives of over eleven people.

While expressing shock concerning the incident, he condoled with the families of the victims of the mishap.

He promised that Lagos state will continue to fashion out the best ways to ensure safety of lives of the residents of the state, adding that it is sad to hear yet another boat mishap on the state’s waterways.

Obasa explained further that the state government will keep working on finding lasting safety precautions for our waterways.

According to a statement signed by Obasa Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), did a good in rescue efforts at the scene.

The speaker cautioned transporters in the state to be safety conscious at all times as they go about their business activities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, had said the boat, which was on its way from Badore in Ajah to Egbin, Ikorodu, flipped over at the Ipakan Boat Jetty due to heavy currents.

LEADERSHIP check shows that twelve bodies had so far been recovered while three victims rescued were taken to the hospital.