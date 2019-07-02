Lokosa Hails Sunusi, Udoh Over Eunisell Boot Feat

Eunisell Boot inaugural winner, Junior Lokosa, has congratulated Sunusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udoh for emerging 2019 winners of the prestigious award which celebrates the Highest Goal Scorer, in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The duo received cheques of N2million each and Eunisell replica Boots, respectively, at a glittering ceremony, held last Friday, in Lagos.

Lokosa, now with Esperance of Tunisia sent his congratulatory message from Tunis, via Skype.

“Eunisell Boot has changed my life and be assured that your lives will change as winners of this award.

“I congratulate you for your feat,” he said.

Lokosa scored 19 goals in 2018 to enter the history books as inaugural winner of the Eunisell Boot and received a cheque of N3.8million. Eunisell values each goal at N200,000.