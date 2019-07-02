WORLD
Man Kills 9 Including Wife, Children In Pakistan
Police in central Pakistan on Tuesday, arrested a man for killing nine people including his wife and children after which he burnt their bodies.
The police said that the culprit alleged that the killings was a “so-called honour killings.’’
A local police chief, Imran Mahmood explained that Mohamed Ajmal, returned to his native town of Multan in the province of Punjab from Saudi Arabia a few days ago and suspected his wife had an affair.
Mahmood said that the estranged wife was at her parents’ home when Ajmal along with his father and brother broke into the house and opened fire, resulting in the death of nine people.
“Ajmal’s wife, two children and six members of his wife’s family were among the dead.
“The men subsequently set fire to the house.’’
The Police chief said Ajmal and his father were arrested hours after the killings and effort is being made to capture his brother.
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have said that hundreds of women are killed by their relatives every year on suspicions of having affairs or unsanctioned relationships.
Police record shows that nearly 800 people, both men and women, were targeted in honour-related crimes across Pakistan in 2018.
The commission however said that the numbers might be in thousands because most cases are not reported to police.
MOST READ
Man Kills 9 Including Wife, Children In Pakistan
Police in central Pakistan on Tuesday, arrested a man for killing nine people including his wife and children after which...
FG Approves New Conditions Of Service For AIB Workers
The Federal Government has approved a new condition of service for workers of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). Mr Tunji...
NEMA Distributes Inputs To 12,243 Farmers In Niger
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in Niger has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to 12,243 farmers whose...
Algeria Parliament President Moad Bouchareb Resigns
Parliamentary source on Tuesday reported that the Algerian Parliament President, Moad Bouchareb, has resigned after prolonged demands for his removal...
Employee Caught On CCTV Stealing Laptop, Cash
For allegedly stealing a laptop valued at N120,000 and N84,000 cash, a 20-year-old employee, Chima Uzor, was on Tuesday arraigned...
Why Nigeria’s Doctors Are Leaving; How The Problem Can Be Fixed
Brain drain is a major challenge facing the Nigerian health system, leading to a dramatic reduction in the number of...
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
The Senate on Tuesday endorsed the nomination of eight principal officers from the majority and minority political parties among its...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS10 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS18 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- AGRICULTURE22 hours ago
Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.
- NEWS21 hours ago
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
- NEWS11 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Senate To Review Of Public Procurement Act – Lawan
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs