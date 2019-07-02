Connect with us
Marko Arnautovic Hands In Transfer Request At West Ham

Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request at West Ham, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood that an unnamed Chinese side has made an offer to West Ham for the 30-year-old, who has told the club he is determined to leave east London during this summer’s transfer window.

However, West Ham’s position on Arnautovic has not changed. He is not for sale and the Hammers expect him to honour the contract extension he signed in January.

The Austrian attracted interest from two Chinese clubs, believed to be Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande, in January, with West Ham rejecting a £35m bid for him.

Rather than cash in, Manuel Pellegrini agreed to give him a new £100,000-a-week deal, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke two years ago for £25m and has scored 22 goals in 65 appearances.

