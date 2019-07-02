FOOTBALL
Mikel May Miss Rest Of AFCON Due Injury
Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel could miss the remainder of the country’s campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Mikel strained his knee in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Madagascar and was replaced by Alex Iwobi in the 59th minute.
After several checks by the medical staff, Nigeria sources confirmed to Goal he will be out of their Round of 16 clash, and fear the 32-year-old could miss the rest of the championship.
Should the fears be confirmed, the three-time African champions could be left with just Iwobi to fill the creative role in Nigeria’s midfield.
While Gernot Rohr remained vague as to the extent of the injury, Goal understands the problem is not a severe one, but the German will not risk exacerbating the injury.
Therefore, the new Trabzonspor signing may not feature again in Egypt.
This setback will come as a blow to the former Chelsea man, who earlier revealed Egypt 2019 could be his last Afcon.
MOST READ
Stop Politicising Ruga Settlement Policy – NOA DG
The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari has called on politicians to desist from politicising the issue...
10m Nigerian Children Are Out Of School – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan has decried the glowing population of Nigerian children who are currently out of...
CSOs Laud PIRPP Boss Over Anti-corruption War Under PMB
The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Unity and Development has praised the landmark achievements of the Chairman of...
Police Nabs 6 Rapist, 3 Cattle Rustlers in Kebbi
Police in Kebbi State have arrested 6 suspected rapist in Warra , the headquarters of Ngaski local government area for...
Leave Now, Abia Warns Over-aged Civil Servants
The office of the Head of Service (HoS) of Abia state has warned civil servants in the state who are...
NDDC Restates Commitment to Development Of Niger Delta
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region despite distractions....
CPN Developing National Standard For E-Learning – Uwadie
Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) on Tuesday said the council was developing a national standard for e-learning across...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS13 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS21 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- NEWS14 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- NEWS5 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS4 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
RMAFC To Review Salaries Of Political Office Holders