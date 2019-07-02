Connect with us
AGRICULTURE

NEMA Distributes Inputs To 12,243 Farmers In Niger

Published

1 min ago

on

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in Niger has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to 12,243 farmers whose farmlands were washed away by 2018 flood in the state.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, Head of Operations, NEMA in Minna Operations Office, said that the farmers were verified during an enumeration exercise carried out by the agency to identify genuine victims in 15 Local Government Areas of the state.

Wagami explained that the victims’ farm lands were washed away by flood disaster, adding the inputs would assist the farmers in farming.

“This intervention is an initiative of the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to support farmers that were affected by flood in 18 states in 2018,” he said.

She added that the efforts would improve food security in the state and the county at large.

She said farm inputs such as seedlings, agro chemicals, knapsack sprayers and fertilisers were distributed to the farmers.

Also, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger in his message commended President Buhari on its National Food Security programme meant to alleviate sufferings of farmers affected by 2018 flooding across the country.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, noted that the intervention programme would address the challenges in food and agriculture sectors.

He gave assurance that the state government would harness its agricultural potentials to boost food production in the state.

Alhaji Farouk Umar, Emir of Minna, commended the federal government for early intervention to farmers, which he said, would encourage farmers to increase food production.

Alhaji Mohammed Labaran, District Head of Manta, appreciated the agency and the Federal Government support to farmers affected by flood.

