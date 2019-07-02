Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Nigerian Rapper, Olamide Welcomes Second Son With Partner

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigerian Rapper, Olamide popularly known as ‘baddosneh’ and Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman have welcome their second son in Maryland, USA.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to announced the birth, with a photo of himself carrying the baby.

He also caption the photo quoting the name of the baby.

“July the 1st Tunrepin Myles Adedeji,” he wrote.

Olamide proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his son, Adebukumi in 2018.

The pair who have been together since 2011, have a son, Maximilian Boluwatife who was born in 2015.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NDDC Restates Commitment to Development Of Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region despite distractions....
NEWS4 mins ago

CPN Developing National Standard For E-Learning – Uwadie

Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) on Tuesday said the council was developing a national standard for e-learning across...
Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS7 mins ago

Rivers: Police Raid Brothels In Search Of Murdered Cops’ Rifles

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Monday night raided brothels located in Diobu, a densely populated area of...
NEWS8 mins ago

NIMN To Commence Mentorship Programme For Members

Umbrella body for marketing professionals in Nigeria, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), has announced plans to introduce...
WORLD12 mins ago

Russia Successfully Tests New Anti-Ballistic Missile

Russia has successfully tested a new anti-ballistic missile, Colonel Pavel Kuzmin, a spokesman for the Russian air and anti-missile defence...
NEWS22 mins ago

Reps Urges FG To Release N10b On Resettlement Of Ravaged Plateau Communities

The House of Representatives urged the federal government to release N10billion for the resettlement of communities ravaged by herdsmen militia...
HEALTH22 mins ago

Kwara Gov Approves N232M For Nutrition, Primary Health Care

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved immediate payment of N232 million in counterpart funding to deepen access to primary...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: