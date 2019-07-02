Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NYCN Warns Youths In C’River Against Illicit Drugs

Published

1 min ago

on

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River Chapter, has advised youths in the state to shun illicit drugs.

Mr Ndiyo Ndiyo, the state Chairman of NYCN, gave the advice on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

He said that the call became necessary in view of the high consumption of illicit drugs by youths in the state.

Ndiyo said that drugs such as cannabis, tramadol, cocaine and others were capable of truncating the life of any consumer and could lead to mental disorder in some cases.

According to him, the council had embarked on sensitisation across the 18 local government areas in the state with a view to highlighting the dangers of dealing in drugs.

“There is no single person that drug has ever helped in anyway. There is no youth that have been appointed or given an award as the best drug user.

“It is very unfortunate that young persons are indulging in drugs daily without looking at the dangers involved.

“I am calling on all youths in Cross River to shun the intake of hard and illicit drugs,’’ Ndiyo said.

According to him, it is unfortunate for those who have been put behind bars for one reason or the other due to drug-related offences but others can still change.

“We pray that even those in the rehabilitation centre will come out very healthy and contribute their quota to the development of the society,’’ he said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NYCN Warns Youths In C’River Against Illicit Drugs

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River Chapter, has advised youths in the state to shun illicit drugs....
WORLD9 mins ago

Russia-US On ‘Deliberate Course For Provoking War’ With Iran

The United States is on a “deliberate course for provoking war’’ with Iran, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. Russia’s...
NEWS18 mins ago

Kenya Flight ‘Stowaway’ Body Found In Garden

A suspected stowaway who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a flight into Heathrow Airport has...
NEWS41 mins ago

JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and...
WORLD54 mins ago

Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China

Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected...
WORLD1 hour ago

Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14

The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes...
NEWS1 hour ago

Hong Kong Protests Trample Rule Of Law – China

China has accused protesters who vandalised Hong Kong’s parliament on Monday of “serious illegal actions” that “trample on the rule...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: