Open Defecation: Need For Improved Sanitary Facilities

CHIKA OKEKE writes on the need for improved sanitary facilities across the states and local government if Nigeria is keen on achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) target by 2025.

According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 2015, about 46 million people in Nigeria defecate in the open while another 56 million people are estimated to be added during the next ten years.

Regrettably, part of the major reasons for Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA) among adolescent girls and young mothers was discovered to be worm infestation that was attributed to open defecation.

Added to this is a report from World Bank in 2012 which revealed that Nigeria loses N455 billion or US$ 3 billion annually due to poor sanitation.

It further highlighted that open defecation alone costs Nigeria over $1 billion annually.

The report also indicated that about 122,000 Nigerians including 87,000 children under 5 die each year from diarrhea, with nearly 90 percent deaths directly attributed to water, sanitation and hygiene.

Given this huge loss, the federal ministry of water resources mandated UNICEF to develop a roadmap for making Nigeria open-defecation-free by 2025.

With the roadmap, it will cost the federal, state and local governments N959 billion to meet the open defecation free target.

In a bid to sanitise the country, the federal government had in 2005, set aside 28th June annually to commemorate National Environmental Sanitation Day (NESD).

The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Stop Open Defecation Now’, underscored the need for government at all levels to collectively tackle the problem given the implications of open defecation to human and environmental health.

The permanent secretary, federal ministry of environment, Mrs Ibukun Odusote said that the ministry initiated and commenced implementation of a programme tagged, ‘Clean and Green’, with the aim of ending open defecation by 2025 and promoting access to hygienic sanitary facilities in the country.

She noted that the ministry kick started the provision of toilets and other sanitary facilities to communities, adding that it also initiated youth and women empowerment programmes in environmental sanitation, waste management and environmental remediation.

Odusote maintained that federal government is finalising the process for the establishment of sanitation desk in the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for environmental health and sanitation surveillance system.

The permanent secretary asserted that for Nigeria to resolve the sanitation challenges and end open defecation, that there is a need for collaboration between all levels of government and private sector for increased access to environment-friendly sanitary facilities.

She disclosed that open defecation is a major environmental health problem faced in the sub-Sahara Africa including Nigeria.

According to her, “In spite of our efforts, environmental sanitation practices in the country still remain poor, with general inadequate access to basic sanitary facilities and the major outcome is open defecation”.

Odusote maintained that open defecation resulted to diarrhea disease which is the second cause of high morbidity and mortality among children under the age of five, recurrent outbreak of cholera and malnutrition in children.

Also, the director of pollution control and environmental health department in the ministry, Mr Charles Ikeah emphasised that when people have access to improved sanitary facilities, that they would be healthier and contribute more to the society.

He harped on the need for Nigerians to imbibe sound environmental and hygiene practices by stopping open defecation, which he described as an affront to personal dignity.

Part of the mandate of Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) is the prevention of epidemics and the spread of disease as well as protecting human’s against environmental health hazards.

The registrar/CEO of EHORECON, Dr. Dominic Abonyi hinted that the council has commenced sanitary inspection of all federal government offices and public places such as markets, hotels, abattoirs, motor parks and among others.

He enjoined the media to assist in sensitising the public on good hygiene, adding that the ministry of water resources is making efforts to ensure that Nigerians have access to good water.

While pleading with relevant agencies to join forces with the Council in sanitising Nigeria, he pointed out that the implication of not washing hands after using the convenience would amount to poisoning the water and hands.

He confirmed that public health law empowered environmental officers to enforce sanitation, saying that sanitary inspectors were effective because they worked with security agencies and courts.

Abonyi pleaded with the ministry to facilitate the establishment of a Secretariat for environmental health.

He revealed that the standard set by the council for Environmental Health Officers (EHO’s) assisted the School of Health Technologies across the country to develop sanitation models that would facilitate their accreditation.

The registrar challenged EHOs to sensitise communities affected by flooding and other natural disaster on the need to guard against acts capable of increasing the disasters.

He disclosed that environmental health is a multi-disciplinary profession that required effective collaboration with all Nigerians, noting that EHORECON created the manpower that would align with various stakeholders in the enforcement of environmental laws .

Abonyi added, “We have re-strategised to bring back the glory of environmental health by placing programmes in the universities, colleges of health technology for Higher National Diploma, National Diploma and other allied certificates”.

The registrar assured that environmental health could add significant value to the economy in support of the federal government’s quest of diversifying the economy away from fossil fuel.

He promised that the council would be engaging with Bank of Industry (BoI), Small Scale and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and among others to boost the monetary, financial and machinery needs of corporate practitioners.

The National Park Service (NPS), an agency under the federal ministry of environment is responsible for preserving, enhancing, protecting and managing vegetation and wild animals in the seven national parks.

The conservator general of NPS, Mr Ibrahim Musa Goni said that open defecation by tourists, visitors, students and researchers is forbidden within the national parks.

He noted that the Service is committed to maintaining high standard of hygiene in all its facilities and services through the provision of clean and portable water.

Goni averred that NESD is a reminder on the need to strengthen the existing synergy among critical stakeholders in the ministry to eradicate open defecation.

He added, “Making the environment a better place to live in is everyone’s responsibility, hence, all hands must be on deck to ensure that we do the right thing at the right time”.

The CG appealed to Nigerians and stakeholders to advocate the use of toilets, embark on regular corrective civil education and enlightenments, maintain high level of public hygiene as well as build toilets in strategic locations in the country.

He asserted that Nigerians had over the decades undermined the environment by indulging in unhealthy environmental practices despite high level exposure and education, as residing in the midst of waste in the natural environment has become a way of life.

Goni attributed open defecation to high child mortality, malnutrition in children, poverty and large disparity between the rich and poor, saying that the menace has contributed to the pollution of coastal and marine ecosystems, thereby exposing millions of children to diseases.

He recalled that monthly environmental sanitation was introduced during the regime of Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari in 1984 as part of the larger War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in a bid to ensure social order, strengthen mortality and among others.

The Grassroot Environmental Healthcare Initiative (GEHI) is a non-governmental organisation saddled with the responsibility of raising awareness on safe hygiene practices.

The coordinator of GEHI, Chidiebere Obi stated that sanitation- related disease burden and its associated statistics suggested huge challenges in the country, but added that with uninterrupted investment on sanitation that the challenges would be surmounted.

She hinted that open defecation is a biological weapon of mass destruction that should be stopped immediately as it had increased the outbreak of diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, typhoid fever and helminthic diseases.

Obi alerted on the new corporate form of open defecation practice where corporate bodies collected sewage from residential and commercial premises only to discharge it untreated at any available land space or water bodies.

The coordinator pointed out that GEHI in collaboration with EHORECON, federal ministry of environment, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and other partners carried out grassroots sensitisation campaign at 11 public secondary schools in Bwari last year.

This she said led to the enlightenment of 2,554 students and teachers on sanitation related issues, adding that sanitation materials and models were also donated to the schools.

Obi stated that GEHI carried out a survey and discovered that the schools operated at average sanitation status of 54 percent, as open defecation were practiced in some of the schools due to absence of adequate and functional toilet facilities.