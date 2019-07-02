Oyo ALGON Berates Makinde Over Plan To Hold Election Next Year

The Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, Prince Abass Aleshinloye has berated the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde over his decision to conduct local government elections in first quarter of next year.

The ALGON chairman described the decision as an act of impunity for disobeying court that asked him to maintain status quo of retaining the LGs and LCDAs chairmen in office.

The statement reads: “Mr. Governor, government does not run on threats and illegalities. His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, recently marked his one month in office, we congratulate him if he feels he wants to be assessed by calendar month but not by explicit vision and remarkable achievements.

“We, however wish to advise His Excellency, that it is time for serious business of governance. A serious government does not run on threats and subtle blackmail of ‘I will expose, I will reveal…. Mr. Governor has every legal and administrative machinery at his disposal to name and shame those, who in his imagination, abused their offices in the previous administration.

“This is enough self – distraction for the administration since any insinuation comes with a response.

“Mr. Governor should be informed that when a toddler is in the habit of peeing indiscriminately, he should expect to be cautioned and corrected. It is for the toddler’s own good and that of his family. We hope that the import of this will not be lost on the government as a guide. We wish him well.

“Mr. Governor’s faux Pas on local government in Oyo State. In his media chat, the governor carefully forgot to tell the public that there is a subsisting judgment of a court of record, as well as a pending appeal he claims to have filed at the Court of Appeal.’’