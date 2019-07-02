NEWS
Police Nabs 6 Rapist, 3 Cattle Rustlers in Kebbi
Police in Kebbi State have arrested 6 suspected rapist in Warra , the headquarters of Ngaski local government area for attacking and raping a married woman and two young girls in the area.
The Commissioner of Police,Kebbi State Command ,CP Garba Danjuma made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at the State Headquarters.
He explained that on the 22nd of May ,2019 , Police patrol team attached to Warrah Division arrested one Usman Alhaji Lawal and two others all from Garin Baka village of Ngaski local government for attacking one Safiya Audi, a married woman with cutlasses and robbed her the sum of Ninety Two Thousand Naira, Two hundred and Fifty Naira (N92,250) and sexually assaulted her.
” All the 3 suspects were arrested by the police , exhibits recovered and all the suspects confessed to the crime””,he said.
In a similar incident in the same local government area also, the CP said on the 10th June,2019, one Badamasi Mamuda aged 25,Yahuza Aliyu aged 23 and Ana’s Abubakar aged 20 all of Warra town ,Ngaski local government area forcefully had canal knowledge of one Fatima Ibrahim aged 13 and Shafa’atu Sani also 13 years old .
All the suspected rapist have been arrested by the police and have confessed to the crime. He said they would charged to court soon after completion of investigation.
The police chief in Kebbi has disclosed that his command under the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ have succeeded in arresting 3 suspected cattle rustlers in Arewa and Suru local government areas of Kebbi State.
He said the suspects stole 29 goats and 2 cows. The suspects according to the CP were suspected to be among the gang of cattle rustlers who specialise in stealing animals along the border towns of Nigeria and Niger republic through Arewa local government area of Kebbi State
