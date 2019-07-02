Connect with us
Police Warns Against Jungle Justice, Rescue 4 Victims

The Nigeria Police Force has warned citizens against taking laws into their hands and dishing out jungle justice on suspects when caught in the act of committing crimes.

FCT police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah stated this is a statement Tuesday after the Command rescued four members of ‘one chance’ robbery syndicate in Abuja.

According to him, “in furtherance of efforts to protect lives, uphold the rights of every citizen to fair hearing and discourage jungle justice, the FCT Police Command has rescued four members of a suspected ‘one-chance’ robbery syndicate from being lynched by an angry Mob along Kubwa express way, Abuja.

“The prompt intervention of the Police patrol team on routine patrol along the route saved the four members of the syndicate, namely; Lydia Agabi, female, 23 years; Glory George, female, 24 years; Ifeoma Ekweme, female, 39 years and Eleojo David, male, 37 years, from the mob who had already set the suspects’ operational car ablaze. Upon their arrival to the scene, the Police team ensured that the four suspects, who were stripped of their clothing by the angry mob, were rescued and taken into safe custody.”

Manzah also stated that “investigation has revealed that the ‘one-chance’ robbery syndicate operates along Kubwa expressway in Abuja. On the said date, they robbed an unsuspecting female passenger of the sum of N83,000 naira. The victim who had boarded the operational car used by the syndicate from Deidei en-route Dutse Alhaji was robbed along the way of her phone and cash. However, the suspects were intercepted by commuters following the alarm raised by the victim. ”

He also noted that the Command, while not being insensitive to the criminal activities of the suspects, condemns in totality the practice of resorting to jungle justice. Stripping the three 3 female suspects naked in public was totally uncalled for! The suspects have been given medical attention and are cooperating with the Police in the ongoing investigation. The Command is hereby assuring members of the public that efforts are being intensified to arrest the ‘one-chance’ syndrome in the FCT.

It however implores them to desist from acts of jungle justice, as two wrongs cannot make a right.

Meanwhile, one Ifeanyi Kanu, 27 years who escaped with the money robbed from the victim has been arrested by the Police operatives.

The cash sum of N53,000 has so far been recovered from him as exhibit and the victim’s phone has also been recovered from the suspects.

The suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of Investigation into the case.

