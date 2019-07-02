FOOTBALL
PSG Sign Sarabia In Deal Worth Over €20M
The Ligue 1 champions have moved to bring in another creative influence amid the uncertainty surrounding Neymar’s future at Parc des Princes
Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla in a deal worth over €20 million (£18m/$23m).
The 27-year-old playmaker has penned a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
A move to France had been mooted for some time.
With uncertainty shrouding the future of Neymar at Parc des Princes, PSG have moved to ensure that they are not left short of attacking options.
Sarabia arrives having spent three productive years with Sevilla.
During that time he recorded 43 goals in 101 appearances.
Prior to that, the exciting midfielder enjoyed a five-year stint with Getafe.
He had joined them from La Liga giants Real Madrid, with Sarabia a product of a famed academy system in the Spanish capital.
Just one competitive appearance was made for the Blancos, with that coming back in December 2010.
A solitary outing for Madrid came in a Champions League clash with Auxerre, when he was introduced off the bench as a replacement for five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
His undoubted potential has been unlocked away from the Santiago Bernabeu.
PSG are hoping to bring even more out of Sarabia in the years to come.
They had faced competition in the battle to secure his signature, with reports suggesting that there had been interest from England and Italy.
Chelsea were linked with an approach at one stage, but the Premier League outfit have been stung with a two-window transfer ban.
Roma were also said to be keen on taking Sarabia to Serie A, but his career is set to continue in France.
Sevilla have wished him all the best as he prepares to open a new chapter.
They said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Sevilla FC wishes to thank Sarabia for all of the great work that he carried out now that his time as a Sevillista comes to a close.
“He displayed enormous professionalism at all times and we wish him the best of luck in his new professional adventure.”
