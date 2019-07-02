Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China

Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected due to rainstorm-triggered floods.

The reports stated that persistent heavy rain battered Xunke in Heihe in recent days, affecting seven towns in the county.

“A total of 10,000 hectares of cropland from nine villages in the Xunhe Township was flooded,’’ the county government said.

Dai Yunchong, Head of a local hydrological station, said the flood of the Zhanhe River was the largest since 1963 when the hydrological station was built.

Yunchong said that so far, the town had set up three temporary shelters which could accommodate 100 people, saying that no casualty had been reported.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that Heilongjiang is one of China’s major grain-producing areas.

NBS noted that the province had a total grain output of 75.05 billion kilogrammes in 2018 and, therefore, accounted for over 10 percent of the country’s total grain output.