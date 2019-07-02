Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China

Published

1 min ago

on

Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected due to rainstorm-triggered floods.

The reports stated that persistent heavy rain battered Xunke in Heihe in recent days, affecting seven towns in the county.

“A total of 10,000 hectares of cropland from nine villages in the Xunhe Township was flooded,’’ the county government said.

Dai Yunchong, Head of a local hydrological station, said the flood of the Zhanhe River was the largest since 1963 when the hydrological station was built.

Yunchong said that so far, the town had set up three temporary shelters which could accommodate 100 people, saying that no casualty had been reported.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that Heilongjiang is one of China’s major grain-producing areas.

NBS noted that the province had a total grain output of 75.05 billion kilogrammes in 2018 and, therefore, accounted for over 10 percent of the country’s total grain output.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD1 min ago

Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China

Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected...
WORLD19 mins ago

Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14

The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes...
NEWS25 mins ago

Hong Kong Protests Trample Rule Of Law – China

China has accused protesters who vandalised Hong Kong’s parliament on Monday of “serious illegal actions” that “trample on the rule...
NEWS34 mins ago

Unilorin Vows To Prosecute Illegal Farmers, Herders On Its Property

The University of Ilorin in Kwara says it will henceforth prosecute illegal farmers and herders apprehended on its property. Prof....
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa
AFRICA53 mins ago

Zambia, Zimbabwe To Build Joint Power Plant In 2020

Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned...
LAW1 hour ago

Fayose Re-Arraigned, Gets Leave To Travel Overseas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti over alleged N6.9 billion...
WORLD2 hours ago

Death Toll In Sudan Protest Hits 10

Three bodies with bullet wounds were found in Sudan’s Omdurman city, leading Sudanese activists said yesterday, bringing the total death...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: