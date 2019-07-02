WORLD
Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China
Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected due to rainstorm-triggered floods.
The reports stated that persistent heavy rain battered Xunke in Heihe in recent days, affecting seven towns in the county.
“A total of 10,000 hectares of cropland from nine villages in the Xunhe Township was flooded,’’ the county government said.
Dai Yunchong, Head of a local hydrological station, said the flood of the Zhanhe River was the largest since 1963 when the hydrological station was built.
Yunchong said that so far, the town had set up three temporary shelters which could accommodate 100 people, saying that no casualty had been reported.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that Heilongjiang is one of China’s major grain-producing areas.
NBS noted that the province had a total grain output of 75.05 billion kilogrammes in 2018 and, therefore, accounted for over 10 percent of the country’s total grain output.
MOST READ
Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China
Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected...
Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14
The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes...
Hong Kong Protests Trample Rule Of Law – China
China has accused protesters who vandalised Hong Kong’s parliament on Monday of “serious illegal actions” that “trample on the rule...
Unilorin Vows To Prosecute Illegal Farmers, Herders On Its Property
The University of Ilorin in Kwara says it will henceforth prosecute illegal farmers and herders apprehended on its property. Prof....
Zambia, Zimbabwe To Build Joint Power Plant In 2020
Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned...
Fayose Re-Arraigned, Gets Leave To Travel Overseas
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti over alleged N6.9 billion...
Death Toll In Sudan Protest Hits 10
Three bodies with bullet wounds were found in Sudan’s Omdurman city, leading Sudanese activists said yesterday, bringing the total death...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS9 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS17 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- AGRICULTURE21 hours ago
Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.
- NEWS20 hours ago
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
- NEWS24 hours ago
Sen. Ndume Weeps As He Urges IDPs To Return Home
- NEWS9 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Senate To Review Of Public Procurement Act – Lawan