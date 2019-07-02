NEWS
Reps Urges FG To Release N10b On Resettlement Of Ravaged Plateau Communities
The House of Representatives urged the federal government to release N10billion for the resettlement of communities ravaged by herdsmen militia in Barkinladi local government area of Plateau state.
The green chamber also directed that the federal government should urgently intervene and alleviate the suffering condition of the displaced persons that are currently taking refuge in various IDPs camps.
Specifically, the House said homes and schools, worship centres and other infrastructures were completely damaged by the assailants and if not rebuilt immediately, the situation can aggravate to an unresolvable social problem.
The decision of the lawmakers was sequel to a motion of urgent national importance by Hon. Mwadkwon Davou Simon (PDP, Plateau) in plenary yesterday.
Leading the debate, Simon informed that about 280 persons were killed and scores displaced, and that since the attacks, the security agencies have not apprehended any culprit.
The lawmaker recalled that the federal government had promised to release N10billion to resettle the damaged communities but has failed to redeem it.
According to him, the ugly situation has caused the agrarians to abandon their farmlands which has fostered hunger and abject poverty in the affected areas.
He however, urged Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) to rebuild schools while appealing to NEMA to resettle the damaged areas immediately.
Ruling on the matter, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila directed that a committee will soon be inaugurated to look into the matter and ensure immediate compliance.
