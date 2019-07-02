RMAFC To Review Salaries Of Political Office Holders

Amidst protests by Nigerians against the bogus emoluments of some public officials, the chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr. Elias Mbam, has said that the commission will soon review the remuneration of political office holders to reflect current economic realities in the country.

Mbam, who was reappointed for a second tenure, however, did not specify whether it will be upward or downward review.

There has been persistent public outcry against the remuneration of members of the National Assembly and other appointees of the federal government, which many described as outrageous in the face of dwindling economic fortunes.

Before now, RMAFC had failed in its previous attempts to review downward the allowances of all political office holders in the country.

There are speculations that the presidency withheld the draft review of the public office holders’ pay from RMAFC following reports that it rejected the commission’s proposal.

At his inaugural meeting with the new commissioners for the RMAFC in Abuja yesterday, Mbam said that his team would not leave any of the items in its mandate unattended in his second term in office. He said “We are going to address all issues in the mandate.”

The commissioners represent the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Mbam said that his administration “will be more concerned with increasing the size of the different sources of revenue rather than fighting and dissipating energy on the sharing of revenue that is getting smaller.”

He also revealed that RMAFC would revisit the review of the nation’s revenue sharing formula to reflect the current economic and political realities.

RMAFC is responsible for preparing the formula for sharing revenues among the three tiers of government in Nigeria. The 36 states of the federation have been clamouring for a review of the sharing formula which they say was tilted in favour of the federal government against other component state governments. Constitutionally, the formula is supposed to be reviewed every five years.

State governors had hinged the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage of their workers on the review of the current formula in favour of the states to give them more resources to cover the wage bill.

In 2015, the commission held a nationwide consultation with key stakeholders aimed at coming up with a new revenue sharing formula, which eventually failed to produce any result.

On why the draft formula was not presented to the National Assembly for consideration, Mbam said that it was not rejected, but “inconclusive.”

The RMAFC boss explained that the issue would be revisited and that the new commissioners would be briefed so they can advise on the way forward.

The 8th Senate had called on the RMAFC to review the formula as it lamented that the current one favours the federal government, while the states and the local governments were struggling to survive economically.

Under the current system, the federal government takes 52.68 per cent, states 26.72 per cent, local governments 20.60 per cent while the oil producing states take 13 per cent derivation from the Federation Account.

Thirty commissioners were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, with Mbam as the chairman for a second term.

Some of the commissioners included the former acting chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Kabir Mashi, Mr. Rilwan Abarchi, Chris Akomas, Ayang Okon, Chima Okafor, Prof. Isa Mohammed, and Patrick Mgbebu.