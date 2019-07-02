WORLD
Russia-US On ‘Deliberate Course For Provoking War’ With Iran
The United States is on a “deliberate course for provoking war’’ with Iran, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russia’s foreign minister said this in reaction to the U.S. announcing it would send more troops to the Middle East.
Russia, a close ally of Iran, fights in conjunction with Iranian forces in war-torn Syria.
The U.S. intervention in Syria has opposed Russia’s position.
The U.S. announced this week that it would send about 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, in response to attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
The U.S. has accused Iran of committing the attacks.
Iran denies any involvement.
Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said “for a long time, we have seen unending attempts by the U.S. to strengthen political, psychological, economic and military pressure on Iran.’’
“This type of action, I believe, is rather provocative.
“It cannot be assessed as anything other than a deliberate course for provoking war,’’ Ryabkov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.
