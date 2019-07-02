FOOTBALL
Sevilla Seal Deal For PSV And Netherlands Striker De Jong
Prolific Netherlands forward Luuk de Jong has signed for Sevilla in a deal to take the PSV Eindhoven star to La Liga on a four-year deal, with the striker adding that he feels “in the best form” of his career.
The 28-year-old, who had previous spells with Borussia Monchengladbach and Newcastle, has established himself as one of the leading lights of the Eredivisie since returning to the league in 2014.
He brings to a close a half-decade spell with Mark van Bommel’s side, having won three league titles and finished last season as the division’s top scorer.
De Jong joins the Spanish club, who appointed former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui as their new coach last month, as they look to continue to push for honours following a sixth-place finish in 2018-19.
Speaking to their official website , the Dutchman expressed his delight at having the chance to push for silverware, adding that he considers himself to be at the peak of his powers.
“I’m very happy to have this incredible opportunity,” he stated. “It’s a great step for me. I hope I can be important for the club and enjoy it here.
“I’ve seen many matches in La Liga and I know of Sevilla’s European achievements which are incredible. For me, after five years at PSV, this is a big step. But this is a great club in an incredible competition, in an incredible league.
“Looking back over my career, I think I am in the best form [I have ever been] right now. I’m dangerous in the opposition area, I’m good in the air and I hope to be able to show that here.
“At PSV, I had a great season, I scored a lot of goals, and I played in the Champions League. I’m still growing but I feel strong. At 28, I think I’m in the best moment of my life.”
De Jong represents a major incoming arrival for Sevilla, who have already parted ways with Quincy Promes and Luis Muriel this off-season, while PSV are meanwhile facing a fight to keep Hirving Lozano on the books following interest from Napoli.
