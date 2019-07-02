Sustaining Anti-corruption War

Though many people, especially those who believe so much in decency, uprightness and holiness attribute almost every negative things to the work of Angel Lucifer the author of all deleterious activities, nevertheless, there is a specific peril in the society which human-beings out of their gluttony, egocentricity and egotism use themselves to create in the society which have, and is still causing a lot of problems for the progress of our dear country– that monster is corruption.

Yes, it may not sound good to those who are benefitting from this man-made evil, nevertheless, I don’t give a dawn because, I am 100% a victim. I am talking about the most dangerous monster, a beast of no gender which has caused serious damages and set back across the global community, Africa and Nigeria in particular.

It is called ‘Corruption’. Above and beyond, today this monster has so much eaten deep into the fabric of human lives across borders especially, our beloved nation Africa and precisely in Nigeria. Though, some nations, countries, states, communities and private individuals are doing their possible best via charting out fantastic policies to curtail the trend, however, the more they try, the more the cankerworm keep raising up its ugly head principally in our dearest God established country Nigeria.

You see, the dangers and the evils of corruption have no regards for anyone. It has no regards for religion, ethnicity, tribes, culture, political affiliations, parental background etc. that’s why I cherish the proclamation of Actress Jennifer Lawrence where she said that; ‘We need to tell each other our stories and experiences about corruptions because everyone is touched either directly or indirectly by it’. Some people may say she is not right with her statement? She is very right in my opinion.

Corruption causes set backs and break down of law and order. It gives birth to injustices, marginalization, dehumanization, as well as mass illiteracy because, when the funds designed for educational upgrade is not utilised but, diverted into private pockets, it leads to mass failure of the educational sector. It leads to poor health facilities, deplorable road network, lack of potable drinkable water etc. Definitely, those who are benefiting hugely from corruption may see Jennifer Lawrence statement as useless or meting out selective justice, but then, their efforts cannot be overlook. Because, those who practice corruption, especially the looting of public treasuries and wrongful acquisitions of public facilities carry out their dubious, heartless and reprehensible act just to live in affluence while the larger members of the society that put in their energy to create the wealth both through direct and indirect labor continue to wallow in abject lack and want.

In all conscience, corruption is terrible. In fact, every human race who believe in having a just society where the system and the structure should work must rise up to give all the necessary support in every areas to an anti-corruption Czar like Chief Barrister Okoi Obono Obla who is by every tickling of the clock deploying all the necessary machineries and intellectual prowess to bring Nigeria back on track.

Meanwhile; corruption is not only the stealing of public funds, fraudulent lifestyles and stealing of public properties, it goes beyond those considerations.

Indeed Barrister Obono Obla’s achievements since his inception as Special Assistant to the President and Chairman Presidential Initiative Panel on Recovery of Public Properties are so broad for everyone to see. So, those who are using their ill-gotten wealth to destroy the reputation of the chairman and to as well kill the efforts of his team and massive supporters will definitely fail.

My candid appeal to them is to stop what they are doing, join hands with him to transform Nigeria in positive direction. Let me highlight just a few out of Okoi Obono Obla’s landmark achievements in the last three years that he has steer the ship of the panel. Among them were; the recovery of 7million US dollars, which when converted will translate to N2.1 billion naira at the official rate as at the time the money was recovered. His team also recovered N533 million and landed property worth N1.5 billion, all from the previous NEXIM Bank. And as a man who believes in the anti-corruption crusade of the no nonsense President Muhammadu Buhari, he instantly sent all recovered loot and properties into the safe coffers of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Honestly, if I am to write on the landmark achievements of Chief Barrister Obono Obla, time will fail me in view of how grand breaking they appear. At such, it is my candid appeal to all those working to destabilise the efforts of the fearless, intelligent, hardworking, anti-corruption czar to rather commend his efforts and join hands with the present Buhari administration in the fight against corruption.

– Odeh is an Abuja-based media practitioner, public commentator and human development expert