Tanguy Ndombele Arrives At Tottenham To Undergo Medical

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele arrived at Tottenham’s training ground on Tuesday to undergo a medical ahead of a club-record £65m transfer.

Ndombele will sign a five-year deal with an option for a sixth year, with the deal expected to be concluded later on Tuesday.

His medical began on Tuesday morning at a north London hospital before arriving at Spurs’ Enfield training base.

22 years old, born outside Paris Joined Lyon from Amiens in 2017 – intially on loan Made international debut in October 2018 Named in Ligue 1 team of the year and Champions League squad of 2018/19

Sky Sports News understands Ndombele’s agent Pini Zahavi is also in London and is due to discuss final details with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Sky Sports News revealed last week Tottenham had agreed pay a club-record fee of around £65m with Lyon set to make a staggering profit on the midfielder after Ndombele signed for £7m last season from fellow French club Amiens.

Speaking to French publication Telefoot in June, he said: “It’s true that Tottenham are a great team – a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League.

“They are a big club like many others. Which player would not be interested in a big club?”

Should Ndombele finalise his deal he will become Tottenham’s second signing of the summer after Jack Clarke completed his move from Leeds on Tuesday.