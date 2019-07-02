FOOTBALL
Tanguy Ndombele Arrives At Tottenham To Undergo Medical
Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele arrived at Tottenham’s training ground on Tuesday to undergo a medical ahead of a club-record £65m transfer.
Ndombele will sign a five-year deal with an option for a sixth year, with the deal expected to be concluded later on Tuesday.
His medical began on Tuesday morning at a north London hospital before arriving at Spurs’ Enfield training base.
22 years old, born outside Paris Joined Lyon from Amiens in 2017 – intially on loan Made international debut in October 2018 Named in Ligue 1 team of the year and Champions League squad of 2018/19
Sky Sports News understands Ndombele’s agent Pini Zahavi is also in London and is due to discuss final details with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
Sky Sports News revealed last week Tottenham had agreed pay a club-record fee of around £65m with Lyon set to make a staggering profit on the midfielder after Ndombele signed for £7m last season from fellow French club Amiens.
Speaking to French publication Telefoot in June, he said: “It’s true that Tottenham are a great team – a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League.
“They are a big club like many others. Which player would not be interested in a big club?”
Should Ndombele finalise his deal he will become Tottenham’s second signing of the summer after Jack Clarke completed his move from Leeds on Tuesday.
MOST READ
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and...
Rainstorm Destroys Over 10,000 Hectares Of Cropland In China
Local authorities in Harbin on Tuesday said that over 10,000 hectares of cropland in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province were affected...
Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14
The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes...
Hong Kong Protests Trample Rule Of Law – China
China has accused protesters who vandalised Hong Kong’s parliament on Monday of “serious illegal actions” that “trample on the rule...
Unilorin Vows To Prosecute Illegal Farmers, Herders On Its Property
The University of Ilorin in Kwara says it will henceforth prosecute illegal farmers and herders apprehended on its property. Prof....
Zambia, Zimbabwe To Build Joint Power Plant In 2020
Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned...
Fayose Re-Arraigned, Gets Leave To Travel Overseas
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti over alleged N6.9 billion...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS9 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS17 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- AGRICULTURE21 hours ago
Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.
- NEWS20 hours ago
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
- NEWS9 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Senate To Review Of Public Procurement Act – Lawan
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs