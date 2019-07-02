WORLD
Texas Plane Crash Kills 10
A light aircraft has crashed into an airport hangar in Texas killing all 10 people on board.
The plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, crashed shortly after take-off at Addison Airport.
It veered into the hangar before bursting into flames, a local fire department official said.
Darci Neuzil, the airport’s deputy director, said it took off around 09:00 local time (15:00 GMT), bound for Florida.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene, around 10 miles (17km) north of Dallas, but there were no survivors. Two crew members and eight passengers were on board.
Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, pending notification of next of kin.
“I visited the scene and was briefed by incident command,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.
“Please pray for the families who lost loved ones in this tragedy. Team in process of notifying them.”
Video footage shows columns of thick black smoke billowing from the hangar. No-one was inside when the aircraft plunged through its roof.
Witnesses who saw the crash told local media that the private plane struggled during take-off and appeared to lose power.
“It looked like it was clearly reduced power,” eyewitness David Snell told Texas TV station KDFW.
“I didn’t know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left, and you could tell it couldn’t climb.
“My friend and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Oh my God. They’re going to crash.’”
MOST READ
Texas Plane Crash Kills 10
A light aircraft has crashed into an airport hangar in Texas killing all 10 people on board. The plane, a...
Censors Board Trains, Gives Grant to 100 Youths in Nasarawa State
The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has conducted training for 100 youths, drawn from different Local Government in...
FCTA Urges Residents To Embrace Family Planning
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to embrace family planning...
Docked Ex-Gov Shema’s Reprieve Takes Centre Stage In Katsina
The leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State and former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu...
Nigeria Not Prepared For 4th Industrial Revolution – Obioha
Mimshach Obioha is the executive director of Ventures Platform Foundation, an early stage fund, acceleration, incubating, policy advocacy and entrepreneurship...
Youths Demand 40% Appointments In PMB’s Cabinet
Ahead of the formation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, youths have demanded for 40% representation in the cabinet. This is...
No Respite Yet For APC In Zamfara
UMAR MOHAMMED in this report writes on the crisis bedeviling the now opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS6 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- METRO23 hours ago
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
- NEWS14 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- AGRICULTURE18 hours ago
Ruga: Taraba Youths Protest Federal Govt. Proposed Plane, Call For Implementation Of Ranching In State.
- NEWS17 hours ago
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
- NEWS22 hours ago
Sen. Ndume Weeps As He Urges IDPs To Return Home
- NEWS7 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion