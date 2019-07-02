ENTERTAINMENT
Yemi Alade Becomes First African Female Artiste To Hit 1m Subscribers On YouTube Subscribers
Self-acclaimed ‘Mama Africa,’ Yemi Alade, is now the first African female artiste to reach over 1 Million Youtube subscribers.
The good news was shared by the “Oh My Gosh” crooner on the 29th of June via Instagram where she said,
“1st female Entertainer in #Africa to have over #1MILLIONsubscribers on @YouTube . God is the GREATEST, started this journey six years ago. Thanks to everyone streaming / watching my videos and music. Godbless us all,” she posted.
Yemi Alade’s channel is presently at 1,001,681 subscribers as at this post while Davido, who seems to be the highest for African male artistes, has over 1.5Million subscribers.
