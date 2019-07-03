Connect with us
2 Bag Three Months Jail Term Each For Stealing

Published

1 min ago

on

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan Oyo State on Wednesday sentenced two men to 91 days imprisonment each with hard labour and without an option of fine for breaking into shop and stealing.

The accused, Saliu Sanni (24) and Taiwo Hammed (27), were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and stealing.

The accused with charge No. MI/685c/2019, pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The prosecutor, Mrs Temitipe Daudu, told the court that the accused persons and others, now at large, on the June 26, 2019, at about 2:30 am at Apata, Ibadan, in the Ibadan magisterial district, conspired together to steal.

She also said that Sanni and Hammed, on the same date, time and place, did break into the shop of one Mrs. Bola Ayedun with intent to commit felony

Daudu said the accused persons and others, now at large, stole 35 pieces of Jeans trouser, 50 pieces of round neck T-shirts, 44 pieces of perm slippers, 11 pieces of belt, 5 pieces of shuttle bags and N108 cash, all valued at N409,300, property of Ayedun.

Prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to, and punishable, under Sections 516, 413,(1) 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The accused prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that they committed the act under the influence of alcohol.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. Practical Adetunyibi, said being under the influence of alcohol was not an excuse for stealing, querying “why didn’t you and face an oncoming trailer after getting drunk?”

She found the accused persons guilty of all the charges and consequently sentenced them to three months imprisonment with hard labour “to serve as deterrent to others.”

 

